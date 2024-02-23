Join Raja Feather Kelly & More For The Feath3r Ball in March

The Feath3r Ball is an extraordinary evening of commemoration and anticipation, celebrating 15 years of artistic innovation and the launch of the company's newest production, The Absolute Future, premiering at NYU Skirball on April 5-6.

This gala fundraiser, taking place at The Invisible Dog Art Center on Saturday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., will ignite the spirit of creativity and community, featuring captivating performances, a silent auction, raffles, signature cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. Guests are encouraged to dress to reflect the past, witness the company's vibrant present, and become a part of its future.

Funds raised will fuel the company's ongoing initiatives, including the world premiere run of The Absolute Future, a riveting narrative about friendship and the pursuit of the unknown, set against the backdrop of The Great American Eclipse (a real phenomenon happening on April 8, 2024).

An exquisite celebration marking the 15th anniversary of the feath3r theory (TF3T), guided by the visionary Artistic Director Raja Feather Kelly. Join the company in honoring the remarkable contributions of cherished supporters of TF3T-Lucien Zayan (PAST), the company's inaugural and steadfast benefactor; Torya Beard (PRESENT), a distinguished TF3T leader and board member; and Nelson Mejia (FUTURE), a promising mentee under Raja's tutelage.