January 2024 at Green Space to Feature Fertile Ground New Works Showcase & More

Green Space has revealed a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs. Take Root will present an evening of work by Cori Kresge and Stephanie Saywell on January 19th and 20th at 8pm and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by Alanna Huling, Gwen Appenfeller, Jack Murphy, Navatman Dance, Shira Kagan-Shafman, and Steph McIsaac on January 21st at 7pm.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 15th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers’ experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

"A powerful and compelling show… exploring music and dance as a form of rebellion and expression.” -Deirdre Bardolf, Queens Chronicle



FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 18 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space’s Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

January 19th and 20th

8pm

About the Works

Seraphim Airlines, a 30 minute dance work choreographed by Cori Kresge. Performed by Mariah Anton-Arters, Sienna Blaw, Miguel Angel Guzman, Cori Kresge, and Kristin Swiat. Quoting gestures from airline attendant safety demos, elevated by rigorous physicality and intentional precarity, five dancers embody roles as supernatural stewards offering choreography in case of an emergency. Original music composed by Eric Pitra. Costumes by Susan Julian.

There Was A House, choreographed and created by Stephanie Saywell, is inspired by themes pulled from Hansel & Gretel and navigates the sea of stories we tell each other about ourselves through a queer lens. Through heightened text, intricate character work, and the athletic conquering and division of space, three performers dive into a physical exploration of how stories are disseminated, shared, edited, censored, voiced, and left untold within the histories of our bodies. What causes us to leave home? What delight and terror do we discover in the forest of other people? And what bread crumbs lead us back? There Was A House is performed by Hallie Chametzky, Lucia Flexer-Marshall, and Aurora Vaughan, and features voiceover by Healy Knight and costume design by Hunter Dowell



About the Artists

Cori Kresge is a NY based dance artist, writer, massage therapist, and teacher. Kresge has collaborated and performed with numerous artists on works for stage and film including Liz Magic Laser, Rebecca Lazier, Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener, Charlie Atlas, Zuzka Kurtz, Ellen Cornfield, Esmé Boyce, Stephen Petronio Company, José Navas Compagnie Flak, Bill Young, Wendy Osserman, Madeline Hollander, Sally Silvers, and others. She is a featured performer in the CUNNINGHAM 3D documentary by Alla Kovgan. Kresge’s choreography has been presented by Beach Sessions Rockaway, Movement Research, Goethe in the Skyways, Center for Performance Research, Elevation 1049-Switzerland, and Dance Roulette. She regularly teaches for the Merce Cunningham Trust. She has written two chapbooks: isn’t devotion (No, Dear/Small Anchor first chapbook prize, 2019) and Combustion Suite, (Bored Wolves, 2023). In 2020 she founded Play With Matches Workshop, pairing International Artists of different disciplines together to co-mentor one another as they create.

"Any opportunity to see the dancer Cori Kresge is welcome. …almost otherworldly, in what seems like her insatiable need to be dancing." - Siobhan Burke, New York Times:

Stephanie Saywell (she/her) is an NYC-based choreographer, performer, clown, dramaturg, devised-theatre maker, and published poet. She holds a Certificate of Completion from the Dell' Arte International School of Physical Theatre's Professional Training Program, plus a BA in Dance and a BA in Written Arts from Bard College. In addition to apprenticing for and dancing repertory by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Stephanie has had the pleasure of performing for Arthur Avilés, Paul Matteson, Peter Kyle, Peggy Florin, Sharleen Chidiac, Witness Relocation, Sam Asa Pratt, Ainesh Madan, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She is a graduate of Doug Varone's DEVICES choreography mentorship program and a recipient of both the Ana Itelman Prize for Choreography and the Streb GO! Commissioning Program for Emerging Artists. Her work has been shown at the Streb Lab for Action Mechanics, New York Live Arts, Gibney Dance, Movement Research, Triskelion Arts, Mark Morris Dance Center, Green Space, Actors Fund Arts Center, BAAD!, Wild Project, RECESS, and Bard College. She currently serves as the Artistic Administrative Assistant at GALLIM. www.stephaniesaywell.com



Fertile Ground January 21st at 7pm with:

Alanna Huling

Gwen Appenfeller

Jack Murphy

Navatman Dance

Shira Kagan-Shafman

Steph McIsaac

﻿

January 21st at 7pm

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

