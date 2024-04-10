James Clements Curated For The Woodward Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottish actor, writer and theatremaker James Clements has been curated as an Artist-in-Residence as part of the 2024 Woodward Residency program.

The program curates cohorts of artists and creative professionals in the fields of literary arts, visual arts, design, music, architecture, multi-disciplinary and other arts. Artists-in-Residence receive building access at the 467 Woodward Avenue, a former textile mill in Ridgewood, New York, to develop original projects, as well as networking and engagement opportunities with a community of working creatives.

The Woodward Residency also includes public programming and other events and gatherings at the space.

About Richard Clements

Clements is a Scottish artist and Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbours Say? (www.wwtns.org), a documentary theatre company with a mission to provoke questions through untold stories, and works between New York and Glasgow. Clements has performed at venues including La Mama, BRIC, HERE and MITU580, and has written and directed projects at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, the 92nd Street Y, Culture Lab, Brooklyn Art Haus, The Colony Theatre (Miami), The Keegan Theatre (Washington, D.C) and the Stockwell Playhouse (London). His source-based experimental plays include "The Diana Tapes" (2016), "Four Sisters" (2017), "Beauty Freak" (2018), "MEDEA/BRITNEY" (2019), "GUAC: My Son, My Hero" (2019), "Ellis Island" (2021), "The Aliens Make Thanksgiving Dinner" (2022), "TRACES" (2023) and "Brothers in Arms" (2023). These plays have been described by critics as "searing" (New York Times), "magnifying" (TimeOut), "intricate" (BroadwayWorld), "compelling" (The Guardian), "affecting" (Playbill) and "intellectual" (Theatre is Easy), and have been performed in cities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at Marymount Manhattan College and CUNY Queens College, and is an Affiliated Instructor at NYU Tisch. He is Co-Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbours Say? Theatre Company and Teaching Artist-in-Residence and Entrepreneurship Fellow with the NYU Production Lab. Previous residencies include The Cell, Culture Lab, Brooklyn Arts Council and BRIClab. His work has been recognised by the Queens Council for the Arts, DCLA, NYFA, A.R.T./NY, NYU and Creatives Rebuild New York, amongst others. More work on Clements' work can be found at www.james-clements.com.