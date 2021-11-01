Jacob Banks Announced At Kings Theatre With Special Guest Gigi

Kings Theatre has announced that artist Jacob Banks will bring his North American Tour to Brooklyn, NY on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00p (Doors at 6:30p) with a special guest, Nashville-based indie singer-songwriter gigi. Tickets are available to purchase now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/jacob-banks/.

Born in Nigeria, Jacob Banks moved to Birmingham in England at the age of 13. Not short of talent, the Brit dabbled in all forms of the creative arts and began singing, playing guitar, and writing songs at the age of 20. A music lover first and foremost, Banks got his start at open mic nights and quickly garnered a following for his commanding vocal presence and daringly intimate songwriting. His music features richly textured beats, with its 808s and synth play, African inspired grooves and a soulful disposition that culminates in an unstoppable new sound. Banks debuted with his EP The Monologue, earning feverish acclaim that saw him supporting artists such as Emeli Sandé, Sam Smith and Alicia Keys on tour around the U.K. Following his Interscope Records debut Village, Banks hopes to reenergize soul music for a new generation hoping to be their solace in hard times and a battery pack on a slow Monday morning.

gigi is a Nashville-based indie singer-songwriter who makes organic, acoustically-driven music and highlights some clever lyricism and immersive storytelling. She's committed to exploring the raw imperfections of life through music. gigi grew up with a performance background and tried everything in the arts from acting in musicals at The King's Academy in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Florida, studying at the Berklee College of Music, and performing indie showcases with her band Wendy Lane in Brooklyn. Throughout it all, she has always clung true to focusing on growing her voice & storytelling ability. As gigi now embarks on her solo career, she'll be pulling influences ranging from Jeff Buckley to Phoebe Bridgers to Lady Gaga in search of creating her own Signature Sound. -- By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Patrons are required to present an ID matching the name on their vaccination documentation. Acceptable methods for providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are: