JACK Hosts Online Candidate Forums for City Council District 35 Race
Forums will take place January 5 and January 12, 2021 at 5:30 pm.
Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK has announced two live-streamed forums on Facebook featuring seven candidates for the open City Council District 35 seat (currently held by Laurie Cumbo), which comprises parts of Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights and DUMBO, among other neighborhoods. The forum will be moderated by JACK Co-Directors Alec Duffy and Jordana De La Cruz.The forums will be split over two evenings, with the following line-ups: January 5 at 5:30 pm:
Renee Collymore
Crystal Hudson
Hector Robertson January 12 at 5:30 pm
Curtis Harris
Michael D Hollingsworth
Regina Kinsey
Deirdre M. Levy
The forums can be viewed live on JACK's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jacknewyork), and a link to the recorded video will also be sent to anyone who registers at www.jackny.org/candidate-forum-city-council.html. Residents can also submit questions for the candidates at that RSVP link."We see the role of an arts space to also be a community space, connecting neighbors not only through performances, but also through conversations on issues of importance. This forum will be the first chance for residents of the district to get to know the seven candidates for a seat that holds a great deal of power in determining our collective future." - Alec Duffy, founder and Co-Director of JACK.
