JACK Hosts Online Candidate Forums for City Council District 35 Race

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK has announced two live-streamed forums on Facebook featuring seven candidates for the open City Council District 35 seat (currently held by Laurie Cumbo), which comprises parts of Fort Greene, Prospect Heights, Crown Heights and DUMBO, among other neighborhoods. The forum will be moderated by JACK Co-Directors Alec Duffy and Jordana De La Cruz.

The forums will be split over two evenings, with the following line-ups:

January 5 at 5:30 pm:Renee CollymoreCrystal HudsonHector Robertson

January 12 at 5:30 pmCurtis HarrisMichael D HollingsworthRegina KinseyDeirdre M. Levy

The forums can be viewed live on JACK's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jacknewyork), and a link to the recorded video will also be sent to anyone who registers at www.jackny.org/candidate-forum-city-council.html. Residents can also submit questions for the candidates at that RSVP link.