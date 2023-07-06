JACK Announces 2023 Fall/Winter Season!

This Fall, Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK wrestles with family - both chosen and related in two theatrical premieres and the return of their experimental performance festival Radical Acts.



First up at JACK, award-winning playwright Jeesun Choi premieres her bilingual Korean-English play To the Ends of the Earth / 땅끝까지 highlighting the stories and lives of women within the Korean diaspora. Next, JACK in collaboration with New Georges presents United States v. Gupta, a musical tragedy where composer and performance artist Deepali Gupta transports us back to 2012 as she deep dives into memories of her father Rajat Gupta's trial and conviction for insider trading. Community conversations and events soon to be announced! Learn more about the fall-winter programming below.

THE SEASON



Jeesun Choi: To the Ends of the Earth / 땅끝까지

By Jeesun Choi

Directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant

Produced by Sami Pyne

Performances: October 13 - October 28



Two strangers - perhaps a mother and daughter, best friends, or even rivals - encounter each other in an unexpected place. They talk. They argue. They confess. They blame. They question. They tackle, again and again, the stories from their lives. To the Ends of the Earth / 땅끝까지 is a bilingual play performed without translations about the Korean diaspora and personhood as told by a constellation of women+ characters.



Jeesun Choi is a transnational Korean playwright, librettist, and physical theatre artist. Select plays: BUST, To the Ends of the Earth / 땅끝까지, Lost Coast, and The Seekers. Her work has been presented at Soho Rep, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Realm, Bushwick Starr, American Opera Project, Prelude Festival, Nashville Rep, and more. She has been honored with the Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, NYC Women's Fund, MacDowell Fellowship. A member of DGA. MFA, Dell'Arte International. www.jeesunchoi.com

Keenan Tyler Oliphant is a Theatre-maker and Director from South Cape Town whose work is in the lineage of the communal theatre-making and storytelling traditions of Southern Africa. Hadestown (associate director); The Singularity Play (Havard TDM) Will You Come with Me? US Premiere, PlayCo (director); Oratorio for Living Things, (associate director); Intro To (Ensemble Stage Theatre); Kyk Hoe Skyn die Son (Clubbed Thumb); queen, Dixon Place. Drama League Fellow 2021/2022; Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow 2020/2021. www.keenantyleroliphant.com



Sami Pyne is an independent producer passionate about decluttering and demystifying the process for creators. She's had the pleasure of producing work with 600 Highwaymen, The Arts & Climate Initiative, The Exponential Festival, Clubbed Thumb, The Martin E. Segal Center, HERE Arts Center, and more! Currently the producing director for ArKtype, one of the world's leading supporters of new, experimental work. Fellow of WP Theater's 2022-2024 Producers Lab. Columbia University Theatre Management & Producing MFA program, 2020. www.samipyne.com

JACK in collaboration with New Georges Presents:

United States v. Gupta

By Deepali Gupta

Directed by Caitlin Sullivan

Produced by Lucy Jackson

Performances November 11 - November 28



United States v. Gupta is a musical tragedy that makes a brave attempt to tell the story of Rajat Gupta. In the summer of 2012, Gupta—a former head of McKinsey—was tried, convicted, and incarcerated for insider trading. More than a decade removed from the events of his trial, his youngest daughter, Deepali Gupta, is presenting her own version—in collaboration with director Caitlin Sullivan. What if the courtroom were a theater? What if a juror burst into song? Working with materials that are transcribed, remembered, and imagined, Deepali writes a play that maps a history. And yes—she's playing herself.



Deepali Gupta is a composer, performance artist, and theater practitioner. Her artistic practice has been supported by the Brooklyn Arts Council, NYSCA, the Axe-Houghton Foundation, and the NYC Women's Fund. She makes work in an effort to support the cause of Mad liberation. Past collaborations as a composer include Minor Character (created by New Saloon), Ski End (created by Piehole), and Madonna col Bambino (with Sarah Einspanier and Caitlin Sullivan). Collaborations as a librettist include Nightlife (with composer TJ Rubin) and Banana Ketchup (with Nilo Alcala). Deepali is an alumnus of The Civilians' R&D Group, Ars Nova's Makers Lab, and the New Georges Jam. Her work has been commissioned by Ars Nova, JACK, and Target Margin Theater. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Poetry Project. B.A. Brown University; M.F.A. New York University.



Caitlin Sullivan is a director and theater maker. Recent work includes The Good John Proctor (Talene Monahon/Bedlam), WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY (ruth tang/Clubbed Thumb), Ohio (The Bengsons/Actors Theatre of Louisville) and the remount of Sanctuary City (Martyna Majok/NYTW). Caitlin has developed and directed solo and memoir based work with a variety of writer performers including Sacha Yanow, Obehi Janice, The Bengsons and Deepali Gupta. This summer she will be premiering Obehi Janice's Nova at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. Caitlin was previously the Artistic Director of Seattle's critically acclaimed Satori Group. She is a graduate of Williams College and an alum of the Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship, the Drama League Directors Project and Next Stage Residency, and the New Georges Jam.



Lucy Jackson is a London-born, Brooklyn-based independent performing arts producer, who supports playwrights and multidisciplinary artists to develop, produce and tour new work. She is currently the Producing Director of The Bushwick Starr, and produces for Rachel Mars, Greg Wohead and Salty Brine's Living Record Collection. Work in the UK includes 9 years at the Edinburgh Fringe, Latitude & VAULT festivals, and new plays at the Finborough Theatre, Bush Theatre and Theatre503. Previous roles include New York Producer for Los Angeles Performance Practice, Producing Director for The Assembly, Development Director for the New Ohio Theatre, and General Manager/Touring Producer for the TEAM. She was a 2018-2020 WP Lab Fellow, co-teaches a class in Creative Producing at The New School, and is a member of the Creative Independent Producer Alliance (CIPA). www.lsajackson.com

Radical Acts 2023, A Performance Festival

Performances December 6 - 17



JACK prepares for their annual Radical Acts Performance Festival. December 6th - 17th JACK will be home to all things radical — radical joy, radical mayhem, radical vulnerability, and radical confrontations with today's pressing issues. Each night different artists will share their interpretation of “radical” with cutting edge new works and contemporary performance through a wide range of perspectives, aesthetics and artistic approach.



JACK is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance meets civic space in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. JACK was created to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with artists and neighbors to build a more just and vibrant society. We present over 75 shows a year in music, dance and theater and hosts conversations on issues that are vital to the local community. JACK's programming centers artists of color and those dedicated to our collective liberation.