Irondale Ensemble Project Seeks Submissions for 2021 On Women Theater Festival

Irondale is currently seeking submissions for their fourth annual On Women Festival, March 4-28 to celebrate the lives and experiences of female-identifying artists. From mainstage, new media storytelling, and an art buffet flexible in style and genre, the festival will offer artists and audiences in-person, live and pre-recorded events, in addition to moderated panel discussions by guest curators.

Aligned with Women's History Month, the festival, created in 2018 to give the underrepresented feminine voice an artistic platform, has been committed to showcasing unique works that are reflective of the social and political implications of times throughout history. During the 2020 festival, the company invited International Artists to be a part of the lineup for the first time and curated two mainstage productions, two workshop productions and community focused panel discussions. Unfortunately, the festival was cut short due to the Coronavirus outbreak, leaving the theater community with an uncertain future. This year, the festival plans to adapt a hybrid model to offer artists and audiences safe choices and is seeking submissions for:

Two Mainstage Productions performed and recorded at The Space at Irondale, with the possibility of limited live audiences for the recordings and later streamed online for ticketed patrons at specific dates and times. Each mainstage production will be followed by virtual talkbacks with the creative team of each production. Each mainstage show will be a fully produced play with set and lighting design, and each company will have 5 days in The Space for load in, set up, tech, dress rehearsals and two recorded runs of the full production. Irondale will provide technical support to execute a final filmed package.

Submissions for consideration close December 21, 2020.

New Media Storytelling pieces that are between 10-25 minutes and represent adventurous ways tell theatrical stories, using digital media. All submitted videos will live on an online platform and voted on by the public. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place projects, as well as for a collective curator's pick. This category welcomes artists who are collaborating from different places in the world. Submissions for consideration close January 18, 2021.

Art Buffet online performances that are flexible in style and genre not limited to improve, music, performance of scripted monologue. The festival will include up to ten Art Buffet performances selected by a panel of curators. Submissions close January 18, 2021.

"Instead of moaning and groaning about what we cannot do because of Covid-19, we must look at the opportunities we now have to experiment with alternate ways of making theater, explains Irondale Executive Director Terry Greiss. "We will continue to adapt, and be nimble however we need to, so that we can showcase talented artists using while keeping our audiences safe," he continues. "Artists are innately resilient, and this year, Irondale's On Women festival will go on."

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Now open, the official application form can be found at https://forms.gle/N5p4uF4kZH1mgx3FA

There is a $25 fee to enter.

