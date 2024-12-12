Inspired WordNYC to Present World Champion Whistler AYNA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be mesmerized by the talent of AYNA Ziordia, the World Champion Whistler, in her first-ever whistling concert in New York City. This event will take place at the iconic Brooklyn Music Kitchen, nestled in the heart of Clinton Hill, BK.

The performance will take place on December 16 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 (includes a 10% discount on food and drinks).

AYNA's unparalleled talent transforms the whistle into the soul of music, wrapping audiences in a hypnotic atmosphere. Her performance will transport you into an auditory journey, where you may find yourself irresistibly compelled to whistle along.

About AYNA:

Born on November 5, 1995, in Navarra, Spain, Ayna Ziordia is widely recognized as the best whistler in the world. Her achievements include:

Winning 1st Place at the Master of Whistling in Hollywood (2023)

Receiving the People's Choice Award at the Global Whistling Champion (2021)

AYNA began her journey at the age of 5, studying under her father in Barcelona. Since her groundbreaking victories, she has ventured into dubbing, collaborated on short films, and performed at international events. Currently, AYNA continues to perfect the art of whistled music, pushing the boundaries of this unique medium.

