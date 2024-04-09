Ina Garten Comes to BAM to Discuss Her New Memoir This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate her long-awaited memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens (Crown / Penguin Random House, Oct 2024), best-selling author, television personality, and cultural icon Ina Garten will take the stage at BAM's Howard Gilman Opera House on October 15 to reflect on her path to success and recount the trials and tribulations of making her own way.

Ina Garten's gift is to make everything look easy, yet all her accomplishments have been the result of hard work, audacious choices, and exquisite attention to detail. In her unmistakable voice she brings her past and her process to life in this high-spirited and no-holds-barred memoir that chronicles decades of personal challenges, adventures (and misadventures) and unexpected career twists, all delivered with her signature combination of playfulness and purpose. From a difficult childhood to meeting the love of her life; working at a boring bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons; from owning one Barefoot Contessa shop to becoming a bestselling cookbook author and celebrated television host; and everything in between, she'll candidly share a vibrant range of personal chapters from her life…blazing her own trail and, in the meantime, teaching millions of people how to cook and entertain.

Tickets go on sale Tue, Apr 9 at 2pm for BAM members and patrons. General public goes on sale Apr 16 at 1pm.

Ina Garten—better known as the Barefoot Contessa—is the author of thirteen bestselling cookbooks, a beloved Food Network personality, Instagram sensation, and cultural icon with millions of followers in the US and abroad.

Garten's first book, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, was published in 1999 and was one of the best-selling cookbooks of the year. She has since gone on to write thirteen successful cookbooks, including Barefoot Contessa Parties!, Barefoot Contessa Family Style, Barefoot in Paris, Barefoot Contessa at Home, Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics, Barefoot Contessa, How Easy is That?, Barefoot Contessa Foolproof, Make It Ahead, Cooking for Jeffrey (named the bestselling print cookbook of 2016 by Publishers Weekly), Cook Like a Pro, and Modern Comfort Food. Her latest cookbook is Go-To Dinners (Clarkson Potter, Oct 25, 2022). She is currently working on her next cookbook.

In 2002 Food Network approached Garten to do a cooking show based on her cookbooks and her love of entertaining. She was reluctant but decided to challenge herself to do 13 shows. Today her Emmy-winning cooking show, Barefoot Contessa, is one of television's highest rated shows. Garten received the 2014 James Beard Foundation Broadcast and New Media Award in the category of Outstanding Personality/Host for her show Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Food Network). The newest Barefoot Contessa show, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food received the 2022 Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Culinary Series. In 2021 she starred in Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy on discovery+. Premiering in March 2022, her new series, Be My Guest, is multi-platform and structured with three distinct versions: an hour-long extended cut on discovery+, a food-centric half-hour on Food Network, and a companion podcast, premiering across platforms.

Garten is currently a monthly columnist for Food Network Magazine and in prior years has also been a monthly columnist at House Beautiful, Martha Stewart Living Magazine, and O, the Oprah magazine. In 2015 Ina Garten was named one of Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People". She lives in East Hampton, New York with her husband, Jeffrey.

Photo Credit: Austin Hargrave