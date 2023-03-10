Ice Theatre Of New York, Inc to Present The New Works And Young Artists Series At LeFrak Center

Ice Theatre of New York is presenting the New Works and Young Artists Series for New York City K-12 public school students at LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park, 171 East Drive, Brooklyn, NYC at 10:30am on March 14, 21 and 28, 2023. This will be ITNY's seventh year of presenting the programming live, and the first time providing live programming for NWYAS since the onset of the pandemic. The performances are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://icetheatre.org/2023-new-works-and-young-artists-series.html.

The programs will include a free ice dance show and a one-hour Pre-Olympic skating clinic taught by ITNY teaching professionals and junior apprentices. For most students, this is their first time seeing a professional ice dance show and discovering this new art form. The age-appropriate works performed include both repertory and new works performed by ITNY professional ensemble members, young apprentice performers aged 6-16, and guest artists. Students are particularly thrilled to see apprentices their own age performing. And for many students, this is their first time ice skating with professional mentorship.

During the last live sessions in 2020, 521 Brooklyn students were introduced to the joy and artistry of dancing on ice, and even more will be reached this year.

About Ice Theatre of New York

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. icetheatre.org

ITNY is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Shaun Abreu. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Daniel & Corrine Cichy Memorial Foundation, Hearthland Embers Fund, The Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

MOIRA NORTH (Founder/Artistic Director)-Named one of the 25 Most Influential Names in Figure Skating by International Figure Skating Magazine, Moira has been a driving force in the development of figure skating as a performing art. Since founding ITNY in 1984, she has developed ITNY's professional ice dance ensemble, has commissioned renowned dance choreographers to make new works for the company, has worked to integrate contemporary dance into ice dance, and has inspired the founding of dance companies on ice in other parts of the world.