IMAGINE THIS Women's International Film Festival Announces Official Lineup

The 4th annual Imagine This Women's International Film Festival (ITWIFF), unveiled its 2019 official lineup. This year's festival includes a happy hour, screenings, screenplay competition, networking parties, and a Seed & Spark Pitch workshop. ITWIFF will take place from November 7-10th, 2019, at Firelight Studios, Alamo Drafthouse, and UnionDocs in Brooklyn, NY.

With a line-up of feature-length and short documentaries as well as narrative and animated, music videos and web series, the fourth annual ITWIFF will showcase bold stories from established and emerging female filmmakers. Selections for this year will take audiences around the globe featuring original works from local and international filmmakers from countries such as Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Germany, Denmark, to name a few. The 2019 line-up will bring thought-provoking, inspiring, and diverse stories to the community. Among works selected for the festival, eight will be making their world premiere, three others will make their United States Premiere, two will make their East Coast premiere, three will make their New York premiere and another three will make its Brooklyn premiere.

"According to statistics, women still lag behind men directors in the film industry," ITWIFF Co-Founder Patrice Francois said. "We are trying to create a platform of diverse storytellers from all over the world that is available to everyone to create an inclusive environment that supports and elevates women storytellers. We create opportunities for women to take their stories to the screen and share with the community."

TWIFF is extremely grateful to its sponsors, each of which have aligned with the festival and contribute to enhancing the overall festival experience. H&B Province as the official wine sponsor; Final Draft, the choice of professional screenwriters and filmmakers around the world; Pod Brooklyn Hotel, a minimalist hotel and living space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, one of New York's most vibrant, trendy neighborhoods; Red Giant, makes tools, films, and training to enrich the community of filmmakers and motion designers; FL Studio, a complete software music production environment or Digital Audio Workstation (DAW); and HiO Life, discovers handpicked and exclusive brands from around the world. Other sponsors of the festival include, Seed&Spark, International Screenwriters' Association (ISA), Lagunitas Brewing Company, Cinematcher, Matchabar, Recess, Backstage, Bridge Lane Wine, Manic Panic, Mad Hippie, and Aloha Collection.

Key events slated for this year's ITWIFF include:

November 7: Happy Hour + Appetizers sponsored by HiO Life. Attendees will receive a $25 gift card towards purchases at the store or online (while supplies last) (445 Albee Square W g108, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

November 8: Opening Night Screening + Party, Catch And Release, by award-winning Directors Dominique Cardona, Laurie Colbert, Staring Laurence Leboeuf, Aidan Devine at Firelight Studios (247 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

November 9: Brunch + Short Block Screenings at, Alamo Drafthouse (445 Albee Square W #4, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

November 9: Short Blocks Two, Three, and a Feature Documentary, at UnionDocs (322 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211).

November 10: Festival sponsor Seed&Spark will host a free workshop on Pitching your movie or show, at Firelight Studios (247 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

November 10: Short Block four, five, and six at Firelight Studios (247 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

November 10: Closing Night Screening + Party- Doing Money, Doing Money is a shocking true story about slavery in modern Britain. Gwyneth Hughes (The Girl), directed by Lynsey Miller (The Boy With The Top Knot) and produced by Mike Dormer. Key Cast: Anca Dumitra, Cosmina Stratan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Alen Leech, Alex Secareanu, Dragos Bucur, Voica Oltean, Alina Serban at Firelight Studios (247 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201).

Below is a partial line-up of films at ITWIFF. To view full film lineup, which includes Narratives and Documentary Shorts, Animated Films, and Music Videos, visit: 2019 Schedule

NARRATIVE FEATURE FILMS

Catch and Release - New York City Premiere:

Dir. Dominique Cardona & Laurie Colbert, Canada, 79 min.

A powerful drama that explores and humanizes the abortion controversy by taking the anti-abortion agenda to a frightening new battleground.

Key Cast: Laurence Leboeuf, Nancy Palk, Aidan Devine, Peter Mooney

Doing Money:

Dir: Lynsey Miller, United Kingdom, 87 min.

A young Romanian woman is snatched in broad daylight from a London street, trafficked to Ireland and used as a sex slave in a series of pop-up brothels. Her shocking true story offers a tense and thought-provoking thriller exposing how, in modern Britain, slavery can hide in plain sight.

Key Cast: Anca Dumitra, Cosmina Stratan, Tom Glynn-Carne, Alen Leech, Alex Secareanu, Dragos Bucur, Voica Oltean, Alina Serban

SHORT FILMS

Bradley Whitford: Emotional Stuntman:

Dir. Amy Landecker, United States, 12 min.

This documentary short profiles the well-known film and TV actor Bradley Whitford in his secret role as the industry's leading Emotional Stuntman. Utilizing advanced VFX technology, filmmakers bring Bradley to provide a level of performance that can't be reached by their decorated stars.

Key Cast: Bradley Whitford, Gildart Jackson, Joshua Malina, Marta Cunningham, Melora Hardin

Que Vive - United States Premiere:

Dir. Anaïs Debus, Belgium, 20 min.

August 1914. Germany invades Belgium and terrorizes the population. Despite being pregnant, Louise is taking care of the farm, her young boy and the crops. While the front rumbles a few kilometers away from her home, a man turns up at the farm in the middle of the night.

Key Cast: Laura Fautré, Mohammed Sanouji

Meeting the Other Woman:

Dir. Marieke Niestadt, Netherlands, 14 min.

This is as much about love as about hate and unanswered questions about a relationship going terribly wrong. Joan Peterson finds out about Kimberly Stewart, the mistress of her husband, when he is killed by her in front of their home

The Great Unknown:

Dir. Anna Jones, United States, 15 min.

When a woman experiences a miscarriage, she arrives at her grandmother's door seeking a witness to her profound grief. As the two women struggle to find their way through this devastating loss, the ancient power of sisterhood is revealed in the sacred bond they share.

KeyCast: Desirée Matthews Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck), (Steel Magnolias), (Tales of the City).

Game:

Dir. Jeannie Donohoe, United States, 15 min.

A new kid shows up at the high school boys' basketball tryouts and instantly makes an impression. Will talent and drive be enough to make the team once they discover a secret.

Key Cast: Rick Fox, Nicole Williams, Tye White, Jamie McShane, Charles Parnell,

Dominique Columbus.

WEB SERIES

FOBia - New York Premiere:

Dir. Reshmi Hazra Rustebakke, United States, 27 min.

An Indian FOB (Fresh Off the Boat) Kay, arrives in America to go to business school only to be informed by her neighbor Bina (also Indian...but very different from Kay..because..you know.. all immigrants are not the same) that her roommate ran off to be a Hollywood star.

Key Cast: Priya Mohanty, Alex Dauphin, Madhura Jugade, Joe Lino, Jana McLain

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Undeterred:

Dir. Eva Lewis, United States, 76 min.

Undeterred tells the story of the build up of enforcement along the US/ Mexico border, how it has affected and changed life in one small town and how local residents have organized to push back and resist those changes.

SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Control - World Premiere:

Dir. Abby Dunn, Australia, 8 min.

Two women reflect on their fight for reproductive rights after receiving backyard abortions in the 1970's.

For the complete lineup for the 2019 Film Schedule and more information about the programing slate visit: ITWIFF at www.imaginethisprods.com

For more information about the programing slate for ITWIFF visit 2019 Film Schedule





