Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre Presents A World Premiere, Holiday Adaptation Of LITTLE WOMEN

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre's new family-friendly adaptation of Little Women is a swirling enchantment. The production brings the audience right inside the March's family home within the majestic wood-paneled hall of South Oxford Space. Sip hot cocoa, hang Christmas garlands with the sisters, and embark upon a coming-of-age story of four brilliant, unique young women. Expect audience sing-alongs, holiday treats, and a whole lot of feel-good fun for all ages.

Focusing exclusively on the five women of the novel-Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy, and Marmee-we gain a fresh perspective on the sisters, their relationships, and how they shape each other lives.

"My job is not to protect you from the world, but prepare you for it." -Marmee, Little Women

Created by Brooke Viegut and adapted from Louisa May Alcott's novel by Molly Horan and Emily Drossell, the production is anchored by Hedgepig's ensemble and embraces the company's playful aesthetic and deep artistic relationships.

Following quickly on the heels of two critically successful runs of Schiller's Mary Stuart (2019) and Shakespeare's All's Well that Ends Well (2018), Hedgepig returns with this warm celebration of family, community, and the holidays.

The production is recommended for ages 7+. Please note that there are themes of death, sickness, and grief within this otherwise up-beat telling.

Hedgepig will host pre- and post-show panels on topics ranging from the different paths of motherhood, the power of womxn's anger, and community parenting. Dates and panelists to be announced shortly at hedgepigensemble.org/littlewomen

Hedgepig's ensemble of actors are the foundation of the cast with Desiree Baxter*+ as Marmee, Sara Hymes*+ as Meg, and Rachel Schmeling as Jo+. Guest artists include Ashley Kristeen Vega as Beth and Samanthia Nixon as Amy.

The production team includes Brooke Viegut (director), Molly Horan (Co-Playwright), Emily Drossell (Co-Playwright/Dramaturg), Lauren Jackson (Stage Manager), Mike Magliocca*+ (fight director), Sara Felini (costume design), Tekla Monson (scenic/property design), Mary Candler*+ (producer), Emily Lyon+ (Associate Artistic Director), Olivia Williamson*+ (voice/text coach), Charlotte Ahlin (illustrator).

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre

Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott, in a new adaptation created by Brooke Viegut, written by Molly Horan and Emily Drossell

The South Oxford Space, Great Room

December 13-22, 2019

Run Time: 90 minutes

Tickets available at bit.ly/littlewomenbk (case sensitive)





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You