Hannah Einbinder, Todd Barry's 34th Anniversary In Comedy Benefit and More Upcoming at The Bell House

DAN JOE DVD SHOW
Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Janelle James, Rob Cantrell, Rachel Pegram, Joe Rumrill, Whitmer Thomas
Tuesday · August 3, 2021
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
$15.00 / Ages 21+
Dan Licata (6'7", SNL) and Joe Pera (6'8", Adult Swim) reboot their long-running weekly standup show (7 years) for a special 3-month run this summer. A great comedy show to bring a friend, date, or family person to without having to worry about it being bad.
Tuesday · August 10, 2021
Jo Firestone, Stavros Halkias, Devon Walker, Eudora Peterson, Bardia Salimi
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
Tuesday · August 17, 2021
Joe Pera, Dulce Sloan
, Casey James
Salengo, Nore Davis, Samantha Ruddy, Luke Mones
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
Tuesday · August 24, 2021
Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Matt Barats, Rebecca O'Neal, Rachel Kaly, Tomas Delgado
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
Tuesday · August 31, 2021
Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Janeane Garofalo
, Gary Richardson, Pat Regan, Brittany Carney
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
Tuesday · September 7, 2021
Dan Licata, Joe Pera, Chris Gethard
, Ana Fabrega, Sara Hennessey
, Dylan Adler
Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM
**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
LIVE ON THE BELL HOUSE PATIO!
TRIVIA AT THE BELL HOUSE: 2000'S TRIVIA
Jenny Gorelick, Savannah DesOrmeaux
Wednesday · August 4, 2021
Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$10.00 / Ages 21+
Get out your frosted lip gloss and juicy couture, it's early aughts trivia. Lindsay & Paris, Lizzie McGuire & Lost, I Gotta Feeling, it's gonna be Hot in Here at the Bell House.
A weekly 5-round bar-style trivia on our outdoor patio! Hosted by Jenny Gorelick, "crushworthy comedian"- Time Out New York who creates and hosts some of New York's best comedy variety events. With guest co-host Savannah DesOrmeaux
. Savannah is an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer with a last name no one knows how to say. She was a writer and producer for The X Change Rate hosted by Drag Race winner Monét Xchange.
This week's theme is THE 2000's and drink specials are $5 Coney Island Mermaid Pints & Dogfish Head Seaquench cans
SEEK TREATMENT
Catherine Cohen, Pat Regan
Monday · August 16, 2021
Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$15.00 / Ages 21+
Seek Treatment is a playful, fun, and flirty podcast where beloved and criminally under-famous comedians Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan talk about "boys, sex, dating, and love." Each week, Cat and Pat invite a non-boring guest to dish the dirt on living, laughing, and yeah...loving. They're just two shy slutty psychos who finally answer the question, "what if a gay guy and a girl...were friends?" If you don't listen....Seek Treatment!
**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
RESCHEDULED DATE!
JAMES ADOMIAN
Friday · September 3, 2021
Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
$20.00 / Ages 21+
JAMES ADOMIAN is a prolific buffoon, with a new hit podcast THE UNDERCULTURE on the Forever Dog network, along with many wild and beloved appearances on hundreds of comedy podcasts across the podtheon: THE TODD GLASS SHOW, THE DOLLOP, CHAPO TRAP HOUSE, and many others. He is featured and exploited on many additional insanities on YouTube! With Anthony Atamanuik
, James is one half of TRUMP VS. BERNIE, a comedy duo whose work spans across the many media of television, radio, and a vinyl album - including an apparently never-ending live debate tour!
James is known for televised work on THE MELTDOWN, @MIDNIGHT, and THE PRESIDENT SHOW (all on Comedy Central
), CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL (Adult Swim), MAN SEEKING WOMAN (FX), and LAST COMIC STANDING (NBC).a??He also does a lot of cartoons! Some of his favorites include FUTURE WORM (Disney XD), OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT (Showtime), BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix), VENTURE BROTHERS (Adult Swim), and BOB'S BURGERS (Fox), and he's on some exciting upcoming animated shows like HARLEY QUINN (DC Universe), DUNCANVILLE (Fox), CLOSE ENOUGH (TBS) and HUMAN DISCOVERIES (Facebook Watch).a??
On the big screens of indie cinema, James makes star-adjacent appearances in HITS (David Cross
), LOVE AFTER LOVE (Russ Harbaugh) and THE DAY SHALL COME (Chris Morris).a??His 2012 standup album LOW HANGIN FRUIT is still available for purchase or theft. As a standup comic James performs constantly in Los Angeles, and at festivals, theaters, art galleries, gay bars, and disreputable venues across North America and worldwide. Check global listings!"
Website: jamesadomian.com
Twitter: @jadomian
Instagram: @jadomian
**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
TODD BARRY 34th ANNIVERSARY IN COMEDY BENEFIT
Colin Quinn, Brittany Carney, Marina Franklin, Dina Hashem, Gary Gulman
Monday · November 1, 2021
Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM
$30.00 / Ages 21+
Todd started doing comedy on Nov. 1st, 1987. Come celebrate his anniversary and help out a couple of good causes!
A benefit for the Leukemia Research Foundation
and the Michael J. Fox
Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
ANNOUNCED/ON SALE TUE. AUGUST 3 @ 1:00 PM ET
HANNAH EINBINDER - FOURTH SHOW ADDED!
Thursday · November 4, 2021
Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM
$20.00 / Ages 21+
HANNAH EINBINDER has quickly established herself as a highly sought-after actress and comedian. She is a 2021 EMMY nominee for her starring role in the HBO Max comedy series HACKS opposite Jean Smart
as "Ava," a young comedy writer who, after a Twitter controversy, lands the only job she can find: writing for the legendry stand-up comic "Deborah Vance" (Smart) in Las Vegas. Hannah is receiving critical acclaim for her performance, with Entertainment Weekly noting "Einbinder, an LA-based stand-up comic tackling her first leading role, is immensely appealing as Ava. With her precision timing and bored California drawl, the actress brings such compelling confidence to her entitled, condescending character that it's all the more effective when Ava finally begins to face some hard truths about herself." Though the series marks Einbinder's first major television role, she is no stranger to the comedy world and has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country. She was named a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was highlighted as one of Vulture's "Comics to Watch of 2019," cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry. Einbinder has opened for Chelsea Handler
, Dana Gould
, Demetri Martin
, and Reggie Watts
, to name a few. She recently made her network television debut performing stand-up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
.
**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**
