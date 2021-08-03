Hannah Einbinder, Todd Barry's 34th Anniversary In Comedy Benefit and More Upcoming at The Bell House

The Bell House has announced their upcoming performances.

See the schedule below!



For information on their COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions, click here.

DAN JOE DVD SHOW

Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Janelle James, Rob Cantrell, Rachel Pegram, Joe Rumrill, Whitmer Thomas

Tuesday · August 3, 2021

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Dan Licata (6'7", SNL) and Joe Pera (6'8", Adult Swim) reboot their long-running weekly standup show (7 years) for a special 3-month run this summer. A great comedy show to bring a friend, date, or family person to without having to worry about it being bad.

Tuesday · August 10, 2021Jo Firestone, Stavros Halkias, Devon Walker, Eudora Peterson, Bardia SalimiDoors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM$15.00 / Ages 21+

Tuesday · August 17, 2021Joe Pera, Dulce Sloan Casey James Salengo, Nore Davis, Samantha Ruddy, Luke MonesDoors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM$15.00 / Ages 21+

Tuesday · August 24, 2021Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Matt Barats, Rebecca O'Neal, Rachel Kaly, Tomas DelgadoDoors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM$15.00 / Ages 21+

Tuesday · August 31, 2021Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Janeane Garofalo , Gary Richardson, Pat Regan, Brittany CarneyDoors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM$15.00 / Ages 21+

Tuesday · September 7, 2021Dan Licata, Joe Pera, Chris Gethard , Ana Fabrega, Sara Hennessey Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM$15.00 / Ages 21+

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**

LIVE ON THE BELL HOUSE PATIO!

TRIVIA AT THE BELL HOUSE: 2000'S TRIVIA

Jenny Gorelick, Savannah DesOrmeaux

Wednesday · August 4, 2021

Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Get out your frosted lip gloss and juicy couture, it's early aughts trivia. Lindsay & Paris, Lizzie McGuire & Lost, I Gotta Feeling, it's gonna be Hot in Here at the Bell House.

A weekly 5-round bar-style trivia on our outdoor patio! Hosted by Jenny Gorelick, "crushworthy comedian"- Time Out New York who creates and hosts some of New York's best comedy variety events. With guest co-host Savannah DesOrmeaux . Savannah is an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer with a last name no one knows how to say. She was a writer and producer for The X Change Rate hosted by Drag Race winner Monét Xchange.

This week's theme is THE 2000's and drink specials are $5 Coney Island Mermaid Pints & Dogfish Head Seaquench cans

SEEK TREATMENT

Catherine Cohen, Pat Regan

Monday · August 16, 2021

Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Seek Treatment is a playful, fun, and flirty podcast where beloved and criminally under-famous comedians Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan talk about "boys, sex, dating, and love." Each week, Cat and Pat invite a non-boring guest to dish the dirt on living, laughing, and yeah...loving. They're just two shy slutty psychos who finally answer the question, "what if a gay guy and a girl...were friends?" If you don't listen....Seek Treatment!

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**

RESCHEDULED DATE!

JAMES ADOMIAN

Friday · September 3, 2021

Doors: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$20.00 / Ages 21+

JAMES ADOMIAN is a prolific buffoon, with a new hit podcast THE UNDERCULTURE on the Forever Dog network, along with many wild and beloved appearances on hundreds of comedy podcasts across the podtheon: THE TODD GLASS SHOW, THE DOLLOP, CHAPO TRAP HOUSE, and many others. He is featured and exploited on many additional insanities on YouTube! With Anthony Atamanuik , James is one half of TRUMP VS. BERNIE, a comedy duo whose work spans across the many media of television, radio, and a vinyl album - including an apparently never-ending live debate tour!

James is known for televised work on THE MELTDOWN, @MIDNIGHT, and THE PRESIDENT SHOW (all on Comedy Central ), CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL (Adult Swim), MAN SEEKING WOMAN (FX), and LAST COMIC STANDING (NBC).a??He also does a lot of cartoons! Some of his favorites include FUTURE WORM (Disney XD), OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT (Showtime), BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix), VENTURE BROTHERS (Adult Swim), and BOB'S BURGERS (Fox), and he's on some exciting upcoming animated shows like HARLEY QUINN (DC Universe), DUNCANVILLE (Fox), CLOSE ENOUGH (TBS) and HUMAN DISCOVERIES (Facebook Watch).a??

On the big screens of indie cinema, James makes star-adjacent appearances in HITS ( David Cross ), LOVE AFTER LOVE (Russ Harbaugh) and THE DAY SHALL COME (Chris Morris).a??His 2012 standup album LOW HANGIN FRUIT is still available for purchase or theft. As a standup comic James performs constantly in Los Angeles, and at festivals, theaters, art galleries, gay bars, and disreputable venues across North America and worldwide. Check global listings!"

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**

TODD BARRY 34th ANNIVERSARY IN COMEDY BENEFIT

Colin Quinn, Brittany Carney, Marina Franklin, Dina Hashem, Gary Gulman

Monday · November 1, 2021

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$30.00 / Ages 21+

Todd started doing comedy on Nov. 1st, 1987. Come celebrate his anniversary and help out a couple of good causes!

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**

ANNOUNCED/ON SALE TUE. AUGUST 3 @ 1:00 PM ET

HANNAH EINBINDER - FOURTH SHOW ADDED!

Thursday · November 4, 2021

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$20.00 / Ages 21+

HANNAH EINBINDER has quickly established herself as a highly sought-after actress and comedian. She is a 2021 EMMY nominee for her starring role in the HBO Max comedy series HACKS opposite Jean Smart as "Ava," a young comedy writer who, after a Twitter controversy, lands the only job she can find: writing for the legendry stand-up comic "Deborah Vance" (Smart) in Las Vegas. Hannah is receiving critical acclaim for her performance, with Entertainment Weekly noting "Einbinder, an LA-based stand-up comic tackling her first leading role, is immensely appealing as Ava. With her precision timing and bored California drawl, the actress brings such compelling confidence to her entitled, condescending character that it's all the more effective when Ava finally begins to face some hard truths about herself." Though the series marks Einbinder's first major television role, she is no stranger to the comedy world and has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country. She was named a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was highlighted as one of Vulture's "Comics to Watch of 2019," cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry. Einbinder has opened for Chelsea Handler Demetri Martin , and Reggie Watts , to name a few. She recently made her network television debut performing stand-up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED**

THIS WEEK AT THE BELL HOUSE:

TUE AUGUST 3 | DAN JOE DVD SHOW W/ WHITMER THOMAS, JANELLE JAMES, ROB CANTRELL

WED AUGUST 4 | 2000's TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BELL HOUSE

THU AUGUST 5 | COMPANY: A COMEDY SHOW W/ DAVE MIZZONI, MARCIA BELSKY, ALEX ENGLISH, DREW ANDERSON, Josh Sharp, Jared Goldstein, SYDNEE WASHINGTON

FRI AUGUST 6 | CELLINO V. BARNES SOLD OUT!

SAT AUGUST 7 | A DRINKING GAME NYC PRESENTS COOL RUNNINGS

SAT AUGUST 7 | PARTY LIKE IT'S 1999: THE RETURN! DANCE PARTY FREE!

SUN AUGUST 8 | RAMY YOUSSEF BOTH SHOWS SOLD-OUT!