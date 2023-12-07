HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Star Frankie Rodriguez Joins New Play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH at Brooklyn Art Haus

New play explores queer erasure and underground trial in dark and funny one-act performance.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright Photo 1 BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo 2 Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances
By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Photo 3 By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center
Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, Dece Photo 4 Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, December 8

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Star Frankie Rodriguez Joins New Play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH at Brooklyn Art Haus

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Star Frankie Rodriguez Joins New Play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH at Brooklyn Art Haus

The new play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH will play at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, Ny 11211) written and directed by Victoria Sasso and Harun Ćehović.

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh is a dark, funny and heartfelt one-act play that explores the erasure of queer people through the lens of an unsolved mystery and an underground trial. It asks questions about gender, who we hold accountable for injustice... and fish sex changes. The play will run January 25th-28th (7:30pm each night) at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg.

In a ground-breaking moment for queer theatre, this play is co-written, directed, and produced by non-binary actor and activist Victoria Sasso, who also plays the title character. The Last Time I Saw Caileigh will also feature Frankie Rodriguez, of Disney +s' Emmy-nominated High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, who made history himself with real-life boyfriend Joe Serafini by having the first on-screen gay kiss in a Disney series! Other cast includes Harun Ćehović (Netflix's The Crown, National Theatre of Sarajevo) and Helen Percival (The Secret History of WWII, Rogue Shakespeare Company).

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh was devised collaboratively by Victoria Sasso, Harun Ćehović, Helen Percival and Matthias Moret at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where they met doing an MA in Theatre Lab, the only postgraduate acting degree in the UK with an emphasis on creating new work. The play went on to a run at the Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill and January 2024 will mark its U.S. premiere. 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
2023 Princess Grace Award-Winner Marissa Joyce Stamps BEING UP IN HERE… Premieres J Photo
2023 Princess Grace Award-Winner Marissa Joyce Stamps' BEING UP IN HERE… Premieres January 2024

Staged January 5-13 at Brooklyn's Brick Theater, Being Up in Here and All the Other Businesses that Don't Concern You OR When You See a Buncha Black People Running, What Do You Do? will be directed by Marissa Joyce Stamps. The play garnered Stamps the 2023 Princess Grace Playwriting Award/New Dramatists Fellowship.

2
WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts Photo
WHAT WILL THE NEIGHBORS SAY? Awarded $20k By The New York State Council On The Arts

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced a grant award totaling $20,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

3
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup Photo
SoHo Playhouse Reveals 2024 International Fringe Encore Series Lineup

SoHo Playhouse has announced the full lineup for the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 4 – February 11, 2024. Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer!

4
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Au Photo
Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

A festival of Art and Performance presented by Eureka! & The Brick Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show in Brooklyn A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show
bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre (12/08-12/10)Tracker
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You