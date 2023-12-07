HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Star Frankie Rodriguez Joins New Play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH at Brooklyn Art Haus

The new play THE LAST TIME I SAW CAILEIGH will play at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, Ny 11211) written and directed by Victoria Sasso and Harun Ćehović.

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh is a dark, funny and heartfelt one-act play that explores the erasure of queer people through the lens of an unsolved mystery and an underground trial. It asks questions about gender, who we hold accountable for injustice... and fish sex changes. The play will run January 25th-28th (7:30pm each night) at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg.

In a ground-breaking moment for queer theatre, this play is co-written, directed, and produced by non-binary actor and activist Victoria Sasso, who also plays the title character. The Last Time I Saw Caileigh will also feature Frankie Rodriguez, of Disney +s' Emmy-nominated High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, who made history himself with real-life boyfriend Joe Serafini by having the first on-screen gay kiss in a Disney series! Other cast includes Harun Ćehović (Netflix's The Crown, National Theatre of Sarajevo) and Helen Percival (The Secret History of WWII, Rogue Shakespeare Company).

The Last Time I Saw Caileigh was devised collaboratively by Victoria Sasso, Harun Ćehović, Helen Percival and Matthias Moret at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where they met doing an MA in Theatre Lab, the only postgraduate acting degree in the UK with an emphasis on creating new work. The play went on to a run at the Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill and January 2024 will mark its U.S. premiere.