Guggenheim Fellow Modesto 'Flako' Jimenez Returns To JACK With ¡HARKEN! This February

Guggenheim fellow Modesto "Flako" Jimenez will return to JACK with a workshop production of ¡Harken!, February 6 - February 8, 2025.

Co-created by Modesto "Flako" Jimenez & Victor Morales. ¡Harken! is a transfiguration of the flawed and fragmented pieces of his­to­ry written about Juan Rodriguez – a mixed-race Atlantic Creole who arrived in 1613 from Santo Domingo as a fur trader for the Dutch. In ¡Harken!, Rodriguez’s ghost, wanting desperately to be a real person, asks ChatGPT to tell him more about his life.

The AI responds with hallucinations, and distortions based on secondhand accounts written by colonizers and accepted as “history.” Using generative AI, audience prompts, face-swapping, and image generation, ¡Harken! Audiences help Rodriguez re-write his story by ‘feeding’ the AI new information generating new images and landscapes.

Join creators and theater makers Flako Jimenez and Victor Morales for showings and conversation as they navigate the storytelling of Rodriquez amidst the layers of versions of the story while applying the new tools of technology. Does that lead to the excavation of a lost truth or a return to a myth?

Creative Team:

Written, Performed, and Co-Created by Modesto Flako Jimenez

Directed, Visual Art, and Co-Created by Victor Morales

Projection Design and Technical 3D Artistry by Ker Chen

Lighting Designed by Megan Lang

Set Designed by Henry Pedersen

Production Management by Sydnee Davis

Production Associate and Videography by Roberto Cohetero Flores

Stage Management by Kiara Brown

Performance Dates & Times:

Thursday, February 6th at 7:00 pm

Friday, February 7th at 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 8th at 3:00 pm

Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 pm

Tickets:

$10 - $50 (sliding scale), available HERE

As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, 5% of all JACK’s Box Office proceeds will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.

20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton - Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. https://www.jackny.org/visit-us.

Comments