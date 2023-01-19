Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gregory Porter Will Perform Annual Valentine's Day Concert at the Kings Theatre

The concert is on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm ET.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Gregory Porter is set to return to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm ET for his annual Valentine's Day concert with special guest, award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219697®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/calendar/gregory-porter/.

Gregory Porter is a Grammy award winning singer and songwriter. Though Porter had an acclaimed role in the original 1999 Broadway cast of It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues - and staged his own Nat King Cole & Me musical in 2004 - it was inevitable that he'd became known for his songs. That was made abundantly clear when both of Porter's indie albums - 2010's Water and 2012's Be Good - received Grammy nominations, paving the way for his world-beating 2013 Blue Note debut, Liquid Spirit, which won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album. He hasn't let down his legion of fans since, whether collaborating with Disclosure on "Holding On," scoring another Grammy for Take Me to the Alley (2016), or telling his life story through Cole's songbook. Like others, Porter is still surprised by his runaway success, but he has a theory: "I was soothed by my voice as a child and I think that's the same thing others get from it. I'm trying to heal myself with these songs."

His most recent albums 'All Rise' and 'Still Rising - The Collection' are out now. 'All Rise', which is his sixth studio album, marks a return to Porter's beloved original songwriting - heart-on-sleeve lyrics imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail, set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues, and gospel. Produced by Troy Miller (Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Emili Sandé), the set also represents the evolution of Porter's art to something even more emphatic, emotive, intimate, and universal too.

Award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn announces her ever-expanding talents with the release of her first big-band effort, Dear Love, a recording that brims with the combination of her assured delivery and spoken world segments, deft arrangements, and fiery musical ideas.

While the album functions as a platform for Horn to showcase both her perception of the world and her endlessly unfolding talents, it also granted the composer a setting to expound on personal experiences, shuttling them through a sui generis musical prism.




