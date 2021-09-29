Gallery ltd to Present 'HouseBroken'- A Collaborative Exhibition By Melissa Stern And Louisa Pancoast

The Gallery ltd- is will present HouseBroken, a collaborative exhibition by visual artist Melissa Stern and performing artist Louisa Pancoast.

HouseBroken is a witty and poignant look at our relationship to our homes and the multitude of roles we assign our living spaces. Let's face it, we all spent too much time at home in the last year. This exhibition captures both the emotion of being trapped and the feeling of being set free. The artists untangle the question of what does it mean to be broken and fortified by one space.

The installation features Stern's sculptures and mixed-material artwork and videos looping through footage of Pancoast dancing in response to the gallery's art and environment. Stern and Pancoast will host a series of live performances throughout the run of the installation. HouseBroken is on view October 1st through the 31st. Opening reception and performance to take place on Friday, October 1 from 5-8pm.

In the spirit of the Judson Church era, Stern and Pancoast have created an immersive visual arts environment populated with, and activated by, movement and sound. Inspired by the past eighteen months of lockdown, HouseBroken looks at the duality of our home lives- its comfort and containment--how we allow ourselves to be held and how we attempt to break free.

Melissa Stern's drawings and sculptures expose our most fundamental feelings about our living spaces. Whether theyearning to liberate ourselves, or the comfortable discomfort of the family dynamic, Stern captures the vulnerability of home. HouseBroken questions what is broken and who or what is doing the breaking. Stern's figures, brimming with energy, bring instability and vitality to our notion of "home sweet home."

Stern's artworks create a Universe for Louisa Pancoast's performance. Using Stern's figures as a primary source for movement vocabulary. Pancoast lives in, runs from, haunts, and plays in the home of the gallery space. The audience takes on the role of the family, and is invited to engage with the performance and the space to create currents of intimacy and provocation.

Performance schedule:

10/2- 5pm

10/3 - 2pm

10/9 - 2 pm and 5 pm

10/16 - 2 pm and 5 pm

10/17 - 2pm

10/23 - 2 pm

10/24 - 2pm

10/30- 2 pm and 5 pm

10/31 - 2 pm

For further information visit www.nortonartists.com.