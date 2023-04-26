GUYS AND DOLLS Gambles It's Way Into The Hearts Of The Heights Players

Calling all Gamblers and Gangsters to The Heights Players: We invite you to attend Guys and Dolls, the closing show of our 67th season. A beloved classic by Frank Loesser, with music and lyrics by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, brings some of your favorite songs to Brooklyn.

With famous tunes such as "Luck Be a Lady", "Guys and Dolls", and "Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat", this show is bound to delight audience members of all ages! Tickets and more information can be found at www.heightsplayers.org.

This musical masterpiece stars Joe Bliss as Master Gambler Nathan Detroit; David Kurnov as fellow gambler Sky Masterson; Morgan DeTogne as Miss Adelaide, the pride of the Hot Box Club; and Rachel Herring as Sister Sarah Brown, the sweetest mission doll this side of Eighth Avenue.

Gambling along side them are Felisha Heng (Nicely Nicely Johnson), Marc A. Hermann (Benny Southstreet), Dylan Warner (Rusty Charlie), Gary Lizardo (Arvide Abernathy), Katie Crawford (Agatha), Elisa Simone Diaz (Martha), Ian Barto (Harry the Horse), Sam Greene (Lt. Brannigan), Freddy Millan (Liver Lips Louie), Alex/Alexa Belli (Angie the Ox), Victor Gorlach (Joey Biltmore/Calvin), Michael Andrews (The Greek), Martha Sue Allen (General Cartwright), Paul Ingrisano (Big Jule), J. Scot Cahoon (Society Max), Noah Chartrand (Scranton Slim), James Canal (M.C./Featured Dancer), Andrea Bernardo (Featured Dancer), Asuka Kimura (Featured Dancer), Helora Danna (Featured Dancer), and the Hot Box Girls: Cassaundra Reed, Rosemary Shahani, Malgorzata Jasiniak, Frankie Sulla, Anna Bencivengo, Tori Crow, and Sam Burkard.

The production is also supported by several understudies who will cover through the show's run: Noah Chartrand (u/s Sky Masterson), J. Scot Cahoon (u/s Nathan Detroit), Sam Burkard (u/s Adelaide), Helora Danna (u/s Sarah Brown), Alex/Alexa Belli (u/s Benny Southstreet), and Dylan Warner (u/s Nicely Nicely Johnson)

Directed by Marie Ingrisano Isner with musical direction by Annie Rebold and choreography by Aurora Dreger, Guys and Dolls is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes production stage manager Chris Carlson, assistant director Dorea Slagle, assistant choreographer James Martinelli, set designer Gary VanderPutten, costume designer Shauna Leone, intimacy choreographer Katlyn Shaw, lighting designer Alan Sporing, properties designer Jan VanderPutten, production coordinator Hilary Goldman, assistant stage managers Liz Ukpe, historical consultant Marc A. Hermann, and graphic designer Ruthie Rosenfeld.

Guys and Dolls will run for nine performances only from Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 21st at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets ($25, $23 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.