'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre

From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. In their New York show debut at Midnight Theatre, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories.

Whether they came yesterday, or their ancestors came hundreds of years ago, their stories remind us that we all belong to a lineage of people seeking refuge, opportunity and happiness.

Performances are on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 6:00 and 9:00pm. Tickets are on sale here.

Anthony and Vivek created their show American Immigrants to reclaim the word "immigrant." After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word "immigrant" as a pejorative, and they'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories. Join us at Midnight Theatre, for an evening of discovery, joy and musicality, as this duo builds a unique show for each audience.

