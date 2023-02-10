Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Freestyle Love Supreme' Creator Debuts AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS At Midnight Theatre

Anthony Veneziale and Vivek Venugopal interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant stories.

Feb. 10, 2023  
From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants. In their New York show debut at Midnight Theatre, Anthony Veneziale (Tony Award recipient for Freestyle Love Supreme) and Vivek Venugopal (Speechless) interview audiences to find out their moving, heartbreaking and triumphant immigrant stories.

Whether they came yesterday, or their ancestors came hundreds of years ago, their stories remind us that we all belong to a lineage of people seeking refuge, opportunity and happiness.

Performances are on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 6:00 and 9:00pm. Tickets are on sale here.

Anthony and Vivek created their show American Immigrants to reclaim the word "immigrant." After the election of 2016 there was a resurgence in the use of the word "immigrant" as a pejorative, and they'd like to ask, why? Vivek, an immigrant to the United States and Anthony, a second-generation Italian American, fully improvise original songs and scenes based on the audience's stories about their families' immigrant stories. Join us at Midnight Theatre, for an evening of discovery, joy and musicality, as this duo builds a unique show for each audience.

Midnight Theatre's dazzling 160-seat venue presents a diverse roster of programming, including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, music, DJs and other unique special events. Coming up are Valentine's Day Nu York Cabaret Burlesque, Jazz Saxophone Legend Alan Braufman, More Balls Bingo, The Black Version Improv Show, Mark Seliger & Rusty Truck and more. Tickets for all events available here.

An escape from the everyday, Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination. The venue's pan-Asian restaurant and bar inside Midnight Theatre, Hidden Leaf was created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus). With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine. Midnight Theatre's street level cocktail bar Midnight Cafe is also open, featuring a residency from the beloved Lower East Side Southeast Asian restaurant Essex Pearl, and offering a variety of seafood rolls (lobster, crab, shrimp and more) from 12pm-7pm along with a nightly Oyster Happy Hour from 4pm - 7pm.




