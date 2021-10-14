Freddy's Bar in Brooklyn to Present Bees Deluxe and Sunbird

Freddy's Bar in Brooklyn will present an evening of lost river rock from Sunbird at 7pm and acid blues from Bees Deluxe at 8pm.

Sunbird has performed throughout the Northeast in various guises. Bring your dancing slippers and join their search for the Lost River with a mix of obscure pop, country, blues and rock.

Blues Blast Magazine said of Bees Deluxe: "...what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo."

Bees Deluxe colors outside the lines of the standard blues repertoire re-arranging and reconstructing the classics in new and original forms stretching out when the audience insists and gearing up for the dance-floor as much as for the discerning listener. Don't miss this genre-bending showcase with Bees Deluxe and Sunbird at Freddy's Bar.

For more information: www.beesdeluxe.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Sunbird and Bees Deluxe

WHERE: Freddy's Bar, 627 5th Avenue, Brooklyn NY

WHEN: Saturday November 27. 7pm and 8pm

TICKETS: No Cover