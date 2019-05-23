Fort Greene Preparatory Academy Celebrates 10 Years Of Arts Education

Fort Greene Preparatory Academy (FGPA), a Brooklyn-based public middle school committed to the development of intellectual independence, self-confident and responsible leaders, celebrates 10 years of education of the youth of Fort Greene. Opened in 2010 with a commitment to provide a forward thinking and inclusive education, the academy will host Ready to Rise, a summer block party on Saturday, June 15, featuring student performances, food and fun for all ages.

In establishing local and internationally renowned arts partnerships over the last decade, the arts have positively impacted FGPA students, increasing performance in reading, writing, communication tools and public speaking-preparing well-rounded and innovative students entering high school upon graduation. Ready to Rise invites student performers from Brooklyn Music School's Artist Certificate Band, the Soul Tigers Marching Band, featuring FGPA students, Irondale Ensemble Project's Young Company, the Mark Morris Dance Group's Arts Immersion Program, School of Blyss Youth Ensemble, and the dynamic FGPA Step Team. In addition, PS 46 The Magnet School of Communications and Media Arts Through Applied Learning, will host a wellness fair and Zumba workshop in the gym of the shared campus. Activities by the Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, BRIC, Brooklyn Historical Society, Studio in a School and University Settlement will also take center stage at the festive block party celebration. From screen printing to interactive mapping to drumming and clay workshops, the afternoon will be immersive and interactive with arts and innovation at its core. Additional performances include all-female world Latin music group Cocomama, as well as the larger than life Bond Street Theatre's Shinbone Alley Stilt Band. Indoors, attendees will enjoy student films with highlights from Irondale Ensemble Project, Lincoln Center Theater, BRIC, and the Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, while representatives from Pratt Institute and NYU Tandon School of Engineering K12 STEM programs will also be in attendance to interact with families.

Through arts workshops, field trips and mentorships, FGPA shines a special light on the importance of the arts in education. "A recent report by Americans for the Arts states that young people who participate regularly in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, than children who do not participate," explains Paula Lettiere, principal of Fort Greene Preparatory Academy. "These students also have fewer disciplinary infractions, as well as higher attendance, graduation rates and test scores. It has been an honor to provide arts enrichment to our FGPA family over the last decade. We celebrate our students and community partners and look forward to many more years to come."

The Ready to Rise summer block will be held on Saturday, June 15, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event is rain or shine and is free to the public.

The Fort Greene Preparatory Academy and PS 46 is located at 100 Clermont Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and accessible by the B, G, Q and R trains.





