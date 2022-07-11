Flashback Funk Fest Comes To The Kings Theatre This Month

Flashback Funk Fest will hit Kings Theatre on Saturday, July 23. Come get your groove back with Morris Day & The Time and Cameo with SOS Band and The Dazz Band. Show will start at 7:30pm, doors at 6:00pm. Tickets are on sale now here.

A legendary funkmaster, Morris Day is best known as the breakout star of the movie sensation, Purple Rain. He returns as the freakalicious front man for one of the all-time greatest party bands with hits including "Jungle Love", "Get It Up", and "The Bird". Today, Morris Day & the Time combine classic old school sounds with new music featuring hot new artists. Day delivers energetic vocals and witty lyrics, complimented by his trademark smooth-as-silk dance moves, all wrapped up in flashy, dapper fashions.

Celebrating 40 years & more than eighteen million albums later Larry Blackmon is still one of the larger-than-life icons in the music industry. As founder and front man of the R&B funk band, CAMEO; Blackmon has lead his group on this journey with a long line of hit recordings, through four decades. Blackmon & CAMEO's unique Signature Sound & assonances have been copied, imitated, sampled, covered, reproduced, and replayed.

CAMEO songs today, are routinely placed in films,TV, video games and commercials.

S.O.S Band, otherwise known as The Sounds of Success, formed back in 1977 in Atlanta, GA. Comprised of Jason Bryant, Billy Ellis, Willie "Sonny" Killebrew, Bruno Speight, John A. Simpson, James Earl Jones III and the extraordinary vocalist, Mary Davis, their hits include "Take Your Time (Do It Right) -which went platinum -and "Just Be Good to Me ".

After Davis' retirement from touring in 2020, the band added two new vocalists, Marleen Thimas and Chimere Scott, who continue the legacy of the iconic original vocalist.

Celebrating their 40th Anniversary, The Dazz Band won a Grammy Award for Best Performance by an R&B Group or Duo for their smash hit "Let It Whip" in 1982. Known for their electrifying R&B, funk, and soulful ballads, they have scored more than 20 hits on Billboard's R&B & Pop charts. They have released 14 albums on labels including Motown, Geffen, RCA, Intersound, and Major Hits Records. Led by Grammy Award winning saxophonist, songwriter, and producer, Bobby Harris, the group is comprised of Skip Martin (Lead Vocals & Trumpet), Marlon "The Magician McClain (Guitar), Donny Sykes (Vocals), Raymond Calhoun (Drums)Keith Harrison (Keyboards), and Alvin Frazier (Bass).