Fishmarket Theatre Co. to Present FANFIC, FANDOM & FORBIDDEN PLEASURE Festival

Some genres are relegated to "non-literary" status, living as guilty pleasures, frivolous and derivative. And, of course, across the board, most of these works are written by women. This year, fishmarket theatre co., a group of interdisciplinary, clown-trained, NYC-based theatre artists are collaborating with the hit podcast "Pod & Prejudice" on a festival shamelessly toasting lady literature, counter-cultural self-publication, fanfiction, smut, and everything in between with play readings, podcast shows, and a few other surprises at the Ripped Bodice, Artshack Brooklyn, and other venues across the city. Learn more.

Weekend one of the festival is taking place March 7th to 10th.

STAGED READING

cringe by The Three Sardines

#no beta we die like men

It began with a show. The Show. The star-hopping utopian sci-fi show that seized American hearts one television set at a time. In 1969, a group of housewives gather in their kitchens to write forbidden love stories. Meanwhile, in a Y2K bedroom, two teens fall down a spiral of a fifty-year old TV series and its obvious homoerotic themes. "cringe" follows the creation of fanfiction as we know it-an unabashed, unauthorized celebration of intergenerational fandom, liberative queer space, and collaborative fantasy with a dose of camp and an even larger dose of... well. Cringe.

CRINGE performs at the Ripped Bodice Bookstore March 10th at 7:15 pm.

PODCAST LIVE SHOW

POD AND PREJUDICE: Pod and Prejudice is a spoiler-free deep-dive into the works of Jane Austen, from the perspectives of one Austen novice and one Austen superfan. Molly has never read a Jane Austen novel. Becca grew up loving them. Join us as we take the plunge into the Austen canon, starting with Pride and Prejudice. Listen and read along as Molly experiences these books for the first time and learns why the classics are the classics. Whether you're a die-hard Austen fan or a Jane virgin (see what we did there?) we've got the podcast for you. https://www.podandprejudice.com/

Pod & Prejudice: Live! is back, this time discussing what makes Austen so steamy at the Ripped Bodice March 9th at 7:15 pm.

WORKSHOPS

Zine-Making Extravaganza

Zines, non-commercial, self-published works, emerged between the 1920s Harlem Renaissance "little magazines" and 1930s science fiction "fanzines," as tactile publications that putting language to counter cultural issues and experiences. Become a zinester with us, and create, trade, and celebrate community-made art and interests and investigations. Hosted by visual artists Caitlin Craggs and Hannah Kochmann.

Zine-Making is at the Artshack Brooklyn March 7th at 6:30 pm.

Ingredients of an Adaptation Workshop

Looking for an exciting way to spice up a beloved literary classic but you're stuck thinking... "What makes me qualified? How could I possibly add without giving the world another unnecessary reboot?" 'Cook' with produced and published playwright Alexis Elisa Macedo, using the original as the recipe and your dream adaptation using whatever ingredients you have in the cupboards. During our 90 minutes together, we'll scour our brain kitchens, prep, and exchange seemingly random ingredients to create something so delicious, you wouldn't have thought possible.

Workshop held on Zoom March 9th at 5:00 pm.

The Sexy Stuff: A Literary Scoville Test & Generative Workshop

In the wake of 2020, playwright Grace Ward made the pivot from plays and musicals to fiction. In the year after making this change, she ghost-wrote nearly a dozen romance fiction novels ranging in content from sweet southern romance to steamy billionaire fiction. Now she is a Bestselling indie author of YA fantasy with her debut novel, The Apollo, in stores now. In this workshop, Grace will dive into the why and how of writing intimacy for fiction and help you to generate the bones of a damn good sex scene while analyzing the part smut has to play in contemporary publishing. Bring a notebook, a pen, and prepare yourself for a steamy good time!

Workshop held at Artshack Brooklyn March 10th at 3:00 pm.

ABOUT US

fishmarket theatre co. is a collective of collaborative clowns, potters, and sci-fi nerds making tactile, immersive, and interdisciplinary theatre. NYC-based and circus-raised, fishmarket celebrates physical, innovative storytelling. From installation-art Shakespeare to fanfiction-inspired dark comedies, fishmarket focuses on dimensional work with collaborative storytelling at its center. We bring shows outside of traditional venues, into spaces where they can converse with geography and community and revel in the playful, imaginative, and fully-embodied. Fishmarket's core collaborators include Raven Zhan, Nadiya Atkinson, Samori Etienne, Grace Ward, and Max Johngren.

The Ripped Bodice is an independent brick-and-mortar bookstore devoted to the celebration of romance novels. The store is proudly Woman and Queer Owned. Sisters and owners Leah and Bea Koch opened TRB in Los Angeles, CA on March 4, 2016 following a successful Kickstarter campaign to bring their dream of a romance-only bookstore to life.

The Ripped Bodice features a vast and diverse selection of romance fiction. In addition to books, the store has a wide selection of gift items with a focus on supporting independent, woman owned businesses.The store and its owners undertake several large projects each year including The Ripped Bodice State of Racial Diversity in Romance Report, the Read, Romance, Repeat subscription box and the development of television projects based on romance novels in association with Sony Pictures Television.

On August 5, 2023, The Ripped Bodice opened their second location in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Artshack Brooklyn is a nonprofit ceramics studio located in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. We are working towards accountability as an anti-racist, queer-affirming organization that celebrates the creativity of youth and honors people of all abilities. We believe in the healing powers of clay!

Food by Chef Silvia Barban (of Larina Pastificio e Vino). Artshack Cafe serves coffee, tea, wine and incredible food on ceramics made at Artshack. The cafe is a plastic free establishment.