FROSTED FLAME An LGBTQ+ Comedy Benefit Show Announced At Littlefield
Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti host OPEN FLAME, the hot queer happening where a comedy open mic meets an LGBTQ+ social. We're celebrating the holidays this year with FROSTED FLAME a comedy show featuring regulars of the show and queer comedy icons! Following the show is the dance party of your dreams!
This show benefits Housing Works, whose mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain their efforts.
We'll also be collecting new or gently used coats to be donated to Housing Works.
OPEN FLAME presents FREAKY FLAME
Thursday, December 19th
8pm Doors & 9:00pm Show
Littlefield NYC
635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
https://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/open-flame-presents-frosted-flame-81863248179/
Lineup:
Indigo Asim
Sam Campbell
Ali Clayton
Fareeha Khan
Jay Jurden
Simone Leitner
Peter Valenti
and more!
$10-$12