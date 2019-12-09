FROSTED FLAME An LGBTQ+ Comedy Benefit Show Announced At Littlefield

Sam Campbell, Simone Leitner, and Peter Valenti host OPEN FLAME, the hot queer happening where a comedy open mic meets an LGBTQ+ social. We're celebrating the holidays this year with FROSTED FLAME a comedy show featuring regulars of the show and queer comedy icons! Following the show is the dance party of your dreams!

This show benefits Housing Works, whose mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain their efforts.

We'll also be collecting new or gently used coats to be donated to Housing Works.

OPEN FLAME presents FREAKY FLAME

Thursday, December 19th

8pm Doors & 9:00pm Show

Littlefield NYC

635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

https://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/open-flame-presents-frosted-flame-81863248179/

Lineup:

Indigo Asim

Sam Campbell

Ali Clayton

Fareeha Khan

Jay Jurden

Simone Leitner

Peter Valenti

and more!

$10-$12





