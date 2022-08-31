FLAMENCO GUITAR With Antonio Rey Comes to Roulette Next Month

Latin Grammy award-winner Antonio Rey is one of the top flamenco guitarists of his generation, dazzling audiences around the world with his soulful and powerful performances and compositions.

He has received various prestigious awards, including the "Premio Nacional de Guitarra (National Guitar Award), joining the ranks of esteemed artists Paco de Lucía, Vicente Amigo and Paco Peña. He worked with many renowned artists, including dancers Antonio Canales, Joaquín Cortés and Farruquito; guitarists Paco de Lucia (with whom he toured) and Vicente Amigo; and singers Miguel Poveda, Diego el Cigala, and Estrella Morente. A noted flamenco composer, his commissions include Gallo de Pelea for the New Spanish Ballet. This program features his own compositions and will include selections from his acclaimed 2020 Latin Grammy-winning Flamenco sin Fronteras (Flamenco without Borders), as well as new works. He will be accompanied by two guitarists, Javier Hinojosa and Pedro Cortes, and percussionist Jose Moreno.

Antonio Rey, born in Madrid into a family of artists, began his musical career at the age of 10 when he accompanied his father Tony Rey in various tablaos in Mexico. Several years later, he made his first tour of Japan with dancer Yoko Komatsubara, and at 18 worked in the company of Antonio Canales. He first came to prominence in 2007 when Gerardo Núñez produced his first album, A través de ti. His fifth album, Flamenco sin Fronteras, won the Latin Grammy for Best Flamenco Album in 2020. After a long career accompanying some of the most important figures in flamenco, he has now made his guitar center stage.

Javier Hinojosa was born in Seville, Spain, and began his training at a young age. His greatest influence was Paco de Lucia. Since moving to the US in 2002, Javier has performed at various venues in America and founded Solo Arte Productions based in Florida. He is currently producing flamenco theatre shows with artists from Spain and is a record producer for talent from Spain.



Pedro Cortes, from a family of Spanish Gypsy guitarists, began his studies with his father and the famed flamenco guitarist Sabicas. He has toured since the age of 17, and is gaining international recognition as a soloist and composer. He was commissioned by the Coen Brothers to compose music for the film Paris, Je t'aime, and also wrote music for the HBO children's program Fairy Tales for Every Child. He has toured with Jose Greco, Maria Benitez, and La Conja and has performed with such artists as LaTati, Merche Esmeralda, Manolete and the late Lola Flores. He has been guest artist with the St. Louis Opera and the New York Grand Opera, and was commissioned by and performed as Musical Director with the Guthrie Theater in Garcia Lorca's Bodas de Sangre.

Jose Moreno, who has appeared as a flamenco dancer, percussionist, guitarist, and singer, was born into a family of famous flamenco artists (dancer Estrella Morena and singer Pepe de Málaga). He began his flamenco career in his childhood and made his debut at the famous Costa Vasca tablao. He studied with Manolete, Farruquito, Andres Marin, and Manuel Soler, and performed with Manolete, Pastora Galvan, Pansequito, Angel Muñoz, Belen Maya, and Chano Dominguez, among others. His extensive credits include choreographing and performing a collaborative work with his mother and renowned flamenco singer Carmen Linares with the New World Symphony Orchestra; choreographing works and performing with the Boston Flamenco Ballet; appearing with Flamenco Vivo Dance Company at BAM; taking part in the Canal Sur TV series Los Descendientes de Andalucia; performing at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; and appearing in Carmen at the Kennedy Center for the Washington National Opera, and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Made possible in part with public funding provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the New York State legislature.