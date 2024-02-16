F*CK YEAH, BROOKLYN BURLESQUE! Sabrina Chap Album Release to be Presented at Lucky 13 Saloon

Prepare yourself for an electrifying celebration of burlesque and Brooklyn's vibrant culture at the upcoming event, "F*ck yeah, Brooklyn Burlesque! A raucous evening & album pre-release" Headed by the talented songwriter Sabrina Chap, this event promises to be an unforgettable night of performances, music, and raucous revelry.

"F*ck yeah, Brooklyn Burlesque!" is a vibrant celebration of the spirit of burlesque and the essence of Brooklyn. Attendees will be treated to an exhilarating lineup of performances, including burlesque, Gogo, sideshow, and more. Additionally, the event will serve as the pre-release party for Sabrina Chap's highly anticipated new album, featuring songs inspired by the world of burlesque and the borough of Brooklyn.

Featuring:

Sabrina Chap: A Brooklyn-based songwriter, composer, and performer renowned for her eclectic blend of musical styles and captivating stage presence. With accolades from the likes of the New Yorker, Chap's performances are a testament to the power of music to move, inspire, &and entertain.

Miss Ekaterina: From Russian rhythmic gymnast to contortionist, aerialist, and burlesque performer, Miss Ekaterina's journey is nothing short of mesmerizing. Her performances blend physicality, comedy, and stagecraft to create immersive, unforgettable experiences.

Kita St Cyr: An internationally touring artist, St Cyr's fiery stage presence and boundary-pushing acts have earned her acclaim from audiences around the world. As a member of the Coney Island Sideshow, she brings a wealth of creativity to the stage, promising an evening of thrills, surprises, and entertainment

Queensiñera: A multifaceted artistic force known as the "Mouth of the Border," Queensiñera's talents span opera singing, drag king performance, and burlesque. As a producer and core cast member of NYC's Last Chance Dancers, she embodies the inclusive, creative spirit of Brooklyn's vibrant burlesque scene.

- Esmé: A French-American performer based in NYC, Esmé infuses her performances with a unique blend of charm, nostalgia, and authenticity. With a love of music, Americana, and vintage aesthetics, she brings a touch of magic to the stage that is sure to captivate audiences.

Event Details:

Date: March 3

Time: Doors open at 7:30 PM, Show starts at 8:00 PM

Location: Lucky 13 Saloon, 644 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Ticket Information: Advance tickets available for $12, $15 on the day of the show

Website: sabrinachap.com

Produced by Sabrina Chap & The Last Chance Dancers. Funded by the Brooklyn Arts Council

Don't Miss Out:

"F*ck yeah, Brooklyn Burlesque! A raucous evening & album pre-release" promises to be a night of revelry, creativity, and artistic expression, celebrating the vibrant intersection of music and burlesque in the heart of Brooklyn. Don't miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind event!

For more information and ticket purchases, visit here