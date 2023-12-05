Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

A festival of art and performance.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright Photo 1 BAM to Present AMERICAN FICTION: The Characters of Jeffrey Wright
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo 2 Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances
By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Photo 3 By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center
Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, Dece Photo 4 Chicago's Goodman Theatre Presents Bobby Rush's Story In SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS, December 8

Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

Eureka! and The Brick present Baraball, A Festival Of Art and performance running January 6- February 3, 2024 at Brick Aux Gallery. 

BARABALL is a month-long festival of art and performance that is in conversation with the campy, surreal and queer world of Joey Merlo‘s play On Set with Theda Bara—back at The Brick this February! Produced by Transport Group and The Lucille Lortel Foundation, directed by Jack Serio and starring six-time Obi award winner David Greenspan.

The Festival sprouted from a collaboration between Joey, Eureka! (an artist residency based in Kingston, NY) and the artist, poet and cultural critic Wayne Koestenbaum. BARABALL will showcase work by Narcissister, Lucy Sante, Tivali Thomas, Jed Bell, Antonia Crane, Keioui Keijaun Thomas, Luka Carter, Phlegm, Ben Eichert, Mercy, Jazmine Hayes, Mercenary, VASH, DonChristian Jones, and Gentle Mothh

Wayne Koestenbaum—poet, critic, fiction-writer, artist, filmmaker, performer—has published over twenty books, including Ultramarine, The Cheerful Scapegoat, Figure It Out, Camp Marmalade, My 1980s & Other Essays, The Anatomy of Harpo Marx, Humiliation, Hotel Theory, Circus, Andy Warhol, Jackie Under My Skin, and The Queen's Throat (nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award).

Mercy is a Brooklyn-based Black trans visual artist, model, and advocate who isn't here to be your teachable moment. Mercy's work focuses on the beauty of fat, femme body performance as liberation. Mercy is passionate about expanding narratives and understandings of what it means to be trans, moving towards re-idealizing the notion of what it means to have a body. Mercy is interested in the ways we map desire, paying particular attention to how hue, color, size, and shape form our deepest longings. 

Gentle Mothh is a fiber artist, music producer, writer, and performer based in New York. They frequently dissolve to see who appears next. They create from remnants, building around them and through them, layering in precious objects and sonic inventions. They write poetry, songs, and essays, and make objects to be touched. The best place to find them is inside their bi-weekly Substack newsletter called “Gentle, gentle.”

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts.

Brick Aux is the logical and magical extension of The Brick Theater, at home across the street and down the road. It provides support for Brick staff and artists via office, rehearsal, and classroom space, and enables us to share the visual art of our multidisciplinary and diverse communities via our gallery space.

Opening Reception January 6 – 3-6pm – Free Admission – featuring a special performance and talkback with David Greenspan.

Closing Party February 3 – 6-10pm featuring a live performance from Gentle Mothh and Josephine Network.

Brick Aux Gallery is located at 628 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. bricktheater.com




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
BLUEYS BIG PLAY is Coming to Kings Theatre in May Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is Coming to Kings Theatre in May

Bluey's Big Play is coming to Kings Theatre on May 25, 2024 & May 26, 2024.

2
American Theatre of Actors Presents New Production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA in 48th Seas Photo
American Theatre of Actors Presents New Production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA in 48th Season

'Continuing its 48th season, the American Theatre of Actors presents a new production of Shakespeare’s TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA. Directed by John Debenedetto and featuring a talented cast. Limited run: Dec. 13 - 22.'

3
Brooklyn Art Song Society to Present CIRCLES IV: LES SIX at First Unitarian Church of Broo Photo
Brooklyn Art Song Society to Present CIRCLES IV: LES SIX at First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn

Brooklyn Art Song Society presents Circles IV: Les Six, a program exploring the rebellious French composers who revolutionized music in the early 20th century. Don't miss this unique musical experience.

4
Narrows Community Theaters A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances Photo
Narrows Community Theater's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances

Narrows Community Theater, one of Brooklyn's longest running community theaters, will bring its audiences a true holiday treat: Alan Menken's musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show in Brooklyn A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show
bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre (12/08-12/10)Tracker
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
Garden Laundromat in Brooklyn Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You