Eureka! and The Brick Present BARABALL, A Festival Of Art and Performance at Brick Aux Gallery, Running January 6- February 3

Eureka! and The Brick present Baraball, A Festival Of Art and performance running January 6- February 3, 2024 at Brick Aux Gallery.

BARABALL is a month-long festival of art and performance that is in conversation with the campy, surreal and queer world of Joey Merlo‘s play On Set with Theda Bara—back at The Brick this February! Produced by Transport Group and The Lucille Lortel Foundation, directed by Jack Serio and starring six-time Obi award winner David Greenspan.

The Festival sprouted from a collaboration between Joey, Eureka! (an artist residency based in Kingston, NY) and the artist, poet and cultural critic Wayne Koestenbaum. BARABALL will showcase work by Narcissister, Lucy Sante, Tivali Thomas, Jed Bell, Antonia Crane, Keioui Keijaun Thomas, Luka Carter, Phlegm, Ben Eichert, Mercy, Jazmine Hayes, Mercenary, VASH, DonChristian Jones, and Gentle Mothh

Wayne Koestenbaum—poet, critic, fiction-writer, artist, filmmaker, performer—has published over twenty books, including Ultramarine, The Cheerful Scapegoat, Figure It Out, Camp Marmalade, My 1980s & Other Essays, The Anatomy of Harpo Marx, Humiliation, Hotel Theory, Circus, Andy Warhol, Jackie Under My Skin, and The Queen's Throat (nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award).

Mercy is a Brooklyn-based Black trans visual artist, model, and advocate who isn't here to be your teachable moment. Mercy's work focuses on the beauty of fat, femme body performance as liberation. Mercy is passionate about expanding narratives and understandings of what it means to be trans, moving towards re-idealizing the notion of what it means to have a body. Mercy is interested in the ways we map desire, paying particular attention to how hue, color, size, and shape form our deepest longings.

Gentle Mothh is a fiber artist, music producer, writer, and performer based in New York. They frequently dissolve to see who appears next. They create from remnants, building around them and through them, layering in precious objects and sonic inventions. They write poetry, songs, and essays, and make objects to be touched. The best place to find them is inside their bi-weekly Substack newsletter called “Gentle, gentle.”

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts.

Brick Aux is the logical and magical extension of The Brick Theater, at home across the street and down the road. It provides support for Brick staff and artists via office, rehearsal, and classroom space, and enables us to share the visual art of our multidisciplinary and diverse communities via our gallery space.

Opening Reception January 6 – 3-6pm – Free Admission – featuring a special performance and talkback with David Greenspan.

Closing Party February 3 – 6-10pm featuring a live performance from Gentle Mothh and Josephine Network.

Brick Aux Gallery is located at 628 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. bricktheater.com