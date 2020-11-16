Dominic Leonelli and Amy Jans Release New Podcast

Episodes are released every Monday on YouTube.

New York comedians Dominic Leonelli and Amy Jans created a comedy podcast to find a way to still create in the quarantine. Episodes are released every Monday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeartRadio Podcasts.

One year ago, Jans and Leonelli spent their days editing, writing, and filming their digital project, Good Afternoon Planet Earth, GAPE-TV- while trying to make ends meet working and doing live stand-up comedy in New York City. After little to no views, they got discouraged and stopped GAPE-TV all together.

When the pandemic hit, they knew that this was a chance to better their online presence. They re-launched their show, Good Afternoon Planet Earth-GAPE-TV, into a podcast and web-series filmed remotely. They made a pact to film 100 episodes before quitting this time! Follow GAPE-TV to see if they achieve their goal of making 100 episodes and if these creatives can figure out the business side of running a podcast.

Jans said that they're still figuring out how to gain an audience for GAPE-TV. "I can write and brainstorm ideas all day. The hard part is that none of it matters if you can't figure out SEO and the technical side of ranking your video/podcast online." She said that producing a podcast has helped her learn so many different skills. "If you don't already have an online following, you can't just create, film, and post. You really have to learn all aspects of pre-production, production, and post-production. This includes editing, graphic design, copywriting, SEO, branding, public relations, community management, social media management, development, writing, sound design, admin, talent booker... The list goes on! But hey, that's every artist in the digital age." Leonelli said "the tech side isn't easy. For a comic producing a podcast, it's like being a bricklayer one day and in order to get your paycheck- you got to become a chemical engineer."

