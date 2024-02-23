Dialogue with Three Chords to Present BEAUTY IS IN THE STREETS at the Tom Kane Theatre

Dialogue with Three Chords will return to the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City on March 7th with "Beauty is in the Streets," a collection of three new plays inspired by brooklynONE's upcoming musical production in April.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 7th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

"Beauty is in the Streets" features three plays set in the San Francisco Bay Area across three pivotal decades.

"Dope, Guns, and Fu*king in the Streets" takes place in a San Francisco holding cell in 1974. Detroit's radical leftist White Panther Party is attempting to set up a chapter on the west coast, but two of its leaders have been arrested for possession of drugs and firearms.

In "Thrashing like a Maniac," two old friends sit in a dive bar in 1984 arguing about whether Heavy Metal is a mechanism for social change or merely a fun, silly, diversion.

"Anthem for a New Tomorrow" is set in 1994 and finds two young women sitting in the office of a small independent record label wondering if they have a place in this new scene, or if 1994 is the year that Punk broke their hearts.

"'Beauty is in the Streets' is about people searching for meaning in music, liberation in activism, and agency in revolution," explains Gracia.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2294006®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bkone.org%2Ftix?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 No one will be turned away who is unable to pay.

"Beauty in the Streets" is presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), who founded the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. BkONE Co-founder Anthony Marino proudly presents this new series of plays, calling D3C "our sister company and family."