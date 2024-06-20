Dialogue With Three Chords and BkONE Celebrate Pride Month and Their 175th Original Work With a LGBTQIA2S+ Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and brooklynONE productions will celebrate Pride Month by presenting their 175th original play at Brooklyn's Industry City alongside some older works, all which center on queer characters and themes, and are donating all ticket proceeds to the Brooklyn Pride Community Center.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on Thursday, June 27th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on the first floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 but no one will be turned away who cannot pay. Just walk right in, we're glad to see you. D3C will cover the donation.

"These plays are about coming to terms with your identity and believing that you are worthy of love," Gracia says, "and as someone who came out a little later in life, they are incredibly personal."

In the new 175th play, "The Strategy of Two Heavens as One," Joshua tells the story of his first love, his last love, and all the tragedy and joy in-between.

Also presented is: "An Ill Sound in One's Pronunciation or The Ways a Twang can Affect the Temperature of the Blood" in which a young woman livestreams her coming out and departure from her small southern town.

In "Our Ways are Not Your Ways" Bram Stoker and Nosferatu director F. W. Murnau meet in a bar and discuss the supernatural, secret love, and the benefits of living only at night.

In "And If These Wings Should Fail Me Lord," a woman running from her past and the approaching apocalypse finds her reason for living drinking alone in an Arkansas bar.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

Dialogue with Three Chords is presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), who founded the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. BkONE Co-founder Anthony Marino proudly presents this new series of plays, calling D3C "our sister company and family."

For more information on the Brooklyn Community Pride Center and the work they do, visit: https://www.lgbtbrooklyn.org/

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 they partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/

Comments