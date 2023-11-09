Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy Premieres This Weekend At JACK!

Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy, Deepali Gupta: United States v. Gupta premieres this weekend at JACK, running November 10 - November 28, 2023.

United States v. Gupta is a musical tragedy that attempts to tell the story of Rajat Gupta. In the summer of 2012, Gupta—a former head of McKinsey—was tried, convicted, and incarcerated for insider trading.

More than a decade removed from the events of his trial, his youngest daughter, Deepali Gupta, is presenting her own version—in collaboration with director Caitlin Sullivan. Working with materials that are transcribed, remembered, and imagined, Deepali writes a play that maps a history. And yes—she's playing herself.



Cast:

Deepali: Deepali Gupta

Didi: Arti Gollapudi

Judge/Actor 3: Beth Griffith*

Defense/Actor 2: Jon Krupp*

Rajat: Jonathan Raviv*

Prosecution/Actor 1: Jed Resnick*

Anita: Rita Wolf*

Rehearsal Swing: Sinclair Willman

*Appears courtesy of Actor's Equity Association



Creative Team:

Written by Deepali Gupta

Directed & Developed by Caitlin Sullivan

Scenic Designed by dots

Costumes Designed by Phương Nguyễn

Assistant Costume Design & Wardrobe by Shelby Capone

Lighting Design by Stacey Derosier

Sound Design by Michael Costagliola

Associate Sound Design by Kathy Ruvena

Props Design by Patricia Marjorie

Associate Props Design by Federica Borlenghi

Music Direction and piano by Minhui Lee

Fight Direction by Sean Michael Chin

Associate Fight Direction by Jake Haven Parisse

Choreography and Movement Direction by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt

Additional Music and Arranging by TJ Rubin

Production Managed by Devin McCallion Fletcher

Production Stage Managed by Kristy Bodall*

Assistant Stage Managed by Tamar Friedman*

Produced by Lucy Jackson

Assistant Produced by Mihika Miranda



Tickets:

$20.00 Tickets, available HERE



As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, approximately $1.00 from each ticket sold to all JACK shows will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm (preview).

Saturday, November 11th at 7:00pm (opening/open for review)

Sunday, November 12th at 3:00pm



Monday, November 13th at 7:00pm

Thursday, November 16th at 7:00pm

Friday November 17th at 7:00pm

Saturday November 18th at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 19th at 3:00pm



Monday, November 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 25th at 7:00pm (Desi Affinity Night)

Sunday, November 26th at 3:00pm



Monday, November 27th at 7:00pm

Tuesday, November 28th at 7:00pm



Note: November 25th performance is Desi Affinity Night! All are welcome but we especially encourage anyone who identifies as a member of the Desi community to attand.



20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave, www.jackny.org