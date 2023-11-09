Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy Premieres This Weekend At JACK!

United States v. Gupta is a musical tragedy that attempts to tell the story of Rajat Gupta.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy Premieres This Weekend At JACK!

Deepali Gupta's Musical Tragedy, Deepali Gupta: United States v. Gupta premieres this weekend at JACK, running November 10 - November 28, 2023.

United States v. Gupta is a musical tragedy that attempts to tell the story of Rajat Gupta. In the summer of 2012, Gupta—a former head of McKinsey—was tried, convicted, and incarcerated for insider trading.

More than a decade removed from the events of his trial, his youngest daughter, Deepali Gupta, is presenting her own version—in collaboration with director Caitlin Sullivan. Working with materials that are transcribed, remembered, and imagined, Deepali writes a play that maps a history. And yes—she's playing herself.

Cast:
Deepali: Deepali Gupta
Didi: Arti Gollapudi
Judge/Actor 3: Beth Griffith*
Defense/Actor 2: Jon Krupp*
Rajat: Jonathan Raviv*
Prosecution/Actor 1: Jed Resnick*
Anita: Rita Wolf*
Rehearsal Swing: Sinclair Willman
*Appears courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

Creative Team:
Written by Deepali Gupta
Directed & Developed by Caitlin Sullivan
Scenic Designed by dots
Costumes Designed by Phương Nguyễn
Assistant Costume Design & Wardrobe by Shelby Capone
Lighting Design by Stacey Derosier
Sound Design by Michael Costagliola
Associate Sound Design by Kathy Ruvena
Props Design by Patricia Marjorie
Associate Props Design by Federica Borlenghi
Music Direction and piano by Minhui Lee
Fight Direction by Sean Michael Chin
Associate Fight Direction by Jake Haven Parisse
Choreography and Movement Direction by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt
Additional Music and Arranging by TJ Rubin
Production Managed by Devin McCallion Fletcher
Production Stage Managed by Kristy Bodall*
Assistant Stage Managed by Tamar Friedman*
Produced by Lucy Jackson
Assistant Produced by Mihika Miranda

Tickets:
$20.00 Tickets, available HERE 

As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, approximately $1.00 from each ticket sold to all JACK shows will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.

Performance Dates & Times:
Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm (preview).
Saturday, November 11th at 7:00pm (opening/open for review)
Sunday, November 12th at 3:00pm

Monday, November 13th at 7:00pm
Thursday, November 16th at 7:00pm
Friday November 17th at 7:00pm
Saturday November 18th at 7:00pm
Sunday, November 19th at 3:00pm

Monday, November 20th at 7:00pm 
Saturday, November 25th at 7:00pm (Desi Affinity Night)
Sunday, November 26th at 3:00pm

Monday, November 27th at 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 28th at 7:00pm

Note: November 25th performance is Desi Affinity Night! All are welcome but we especially encourage anyone who identifies as a member of the Desi community to attand.

20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave, www.jackny.org




