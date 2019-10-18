Daphne Rubin-Vega Will Be Honored At Developing Artists Gala
Developing Artists will honor Daphne Rubin-Vega at Developing Artists' 20th Birthday Celebration on Monday November 4th 2019 6-8pm at Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn NY, 11249
"There is a void in our community that Developing Artists fills by establishing a creative home for young people and instilling in them a sense of confidence and freedom of expression. Growing up in the New York public school system, I wished for an artistic outlet that would give voice to my culture and experience. The positive impact Developing Artists has on both the performing arts community and our city as a whole is immeasurable." - Daphne Rubin-Vega
Ticket options range from general admission to VIP bowling lanes and table service!
Performances by:
- The Developing Artists Ensemble
- David Zayas (Dexter, Oz)
- Raul Castillo (Looking, Riverdale)
- Diana Oh (Georgia Merching is Dead, {my lingerie play})
- Kara Young (Hair Wolf, The Punisher)
- Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy, Empire)
Presenting the Kevin Geer Merit Award:
The Kevin Geer Merit award will be presented to a Developing Artists student who has shown extraordinary growth in writing, acting, singing, spoken-word, rap, poetry, music and dance as well as theater production techniques. The recipient receives a cash award towards their college career.
Developing Artists' mission is to provide opportunities for underserved teens to reach their full potential through a practical application of the performing arts. We nurture diverse students to proclaim themselves as ARTivists and to relentlessly fight for positive social change.