Daphne Rubin-Vega Will Be Honored At Developing Artists Gala

Developing Artists will honor Daphne Rubin-Vega at Developing Artists' 20th Birthday Celebration on Monday November 4th 2019 6-8pm at Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn NY, 11249

"There is a void in our community that Developing Artists fills by establishing a creative home for young people and instilling in them a sense of confidence and freedom of expression. Growing up in the New York public school system, I wished for an artistic outlet that would give voice to my culture and experience. The positive impact Developing Artists has on both the performing arts community and our city as a whole is immeasurable." - Daphne Rubin-Vega

Purchase Tickets at: https://secure.givelively.org/event/developing-artists/20th-birthday-celebration

Ticket options range from general admission to VIP bowling lanes and table service!

Performances by:

Presenting the Kevin Geer Merit Award:

The Kevin Geer Merit award will be presented to a Developing Artists student who has shown extraordinary growth in writing, acting, singing, spoken-word, rap, poetry, music and dance as well as theater production techniques. The recipient receives a cash award towards their college career.

Developing Artists' mission is to provide opportunities for underserved teens to reach their full potential through a practical application of the performing arts. We nurture diverse students to proclaim themselves as ARTivists and to relentlessly fight for positive social change.





