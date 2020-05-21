DanceAfrica Digital Celebration Continues With Memorial Day Weekend Programs

DanceAfrica-the nation's largest African dance festival-continues its celebration through May 29 with special Memorial Day weekend programs, including a live dance party honoring essential workers, a conversation with Mikki Shepard, and more. Visit BAM.org to join and view a weekly schedule. Detailed information below.

Wed, May 20 at 6pm ET - Contemporary Dance and DanceAfrica

Celebrated choreographers Rennie Harris, Jamel Gaines, and Ronald K. Brown reflect on their participation in DanceAfrica over the years in a wide-ranging conversation, complemented by video clips from their performances. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Mon, May 25 at 11am ET - DanceAfrica, The Early Years

Mikki Shepard, the original producer of DanceAfrica, discusses the festival's inaugural year and how the program grew, from 1977 to 1984, complemented by video clips from past DanceAfrica performances. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Mon, May 25 from 7pm-9pm ET - DanceAfrica Dance Party with DJ YB

Keep the DanceAfrica celebration going with a live, virtual dance party featuring a set by DJ YB. DanceAfrica will honor the medical professionals, first responders, and essential workers who are stepping up in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Join DJ YB for an afternoon of afrobeat, funk, soul, rock, jazz, and hip-hop stylings. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Tue, May 26 at 6pm ET - DanceAfrica and The Council of Elders

The DanceAfrica Council of Elder members Mamma Normadien and Baba N'goma Woolbright join Abdel R. Salaam

and Charmaine Warren to reflect on their DanceAfrica wedding ceremony (1983) as well as their participation in DanceAfrica over the years, both as Elders and as longtime stage managers. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Wed, May 27 at 6pm ET - DanceAfrica and The Council of Elders

DanceAfrica Council of Elder leaders and longtime members Mamma Lynette White-Mathews and Baba Bill (William) Mathews join Arts Consultant Stefanie Hughley for a discussion on performances over the years, complemented by video clips from DanceAfrica performances in 2011 and 2019. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Thu, May 28 at 6pm ET - Education and DanceAfrica

Karen Thornton Daniels, Sabine LaFortune (RestorationART), Coco Killingsworth (BAM), and Abdel R. Salaam share their experiences and insights about the essential and evolving role education has played in DanceAfrica. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Fri, May 29 at 2pm ET - Bantaba West African Dance Class

Karen Thornton Daniels and Farai Malianga lead this bantaba dance class with a focus on a variety of dances and traditions from West Africa. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

Fri, May 29 at 6pm ET - DanceAfrica Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Coco Killingsworth, Charmaine Warren, and Abdel R. Salaam gather to talk about the beloved program and the passing of the torch after Founding Artistic Director Baba Chuck Davis' transition. Free and open to the public. JOIN HERE. For more information, visit BAM.org

SCREENINGS - FilmAfrica Co-presented by BAM & AFF, Inc

BAM partners with African Film Festival, Inc. to present online screenings of a selection of modern African cinema classics. For prices and more information visit BAM.org.

Opens Thu, May 21

Aya of Yop City (2012) Directed by Marguerite Abouet, Clément Oubrerie (85min)

Mother of George (2012) Directed by Andrew Dosunmu (106min)

Rafiki (2018) Directed by Wanuri Kahiu (83min)

Youssou N'Dour: I Bring What I Love (2008) Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi (102min)

Opens Thu, May 28

A Screaming Man (2010) Directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (92min)

Chez Jolie Coiffure (2018) Directed by Rosine Mbakam (71min)

I Am Not a Witch (2017) Directed by Rungano Nyoni (93min)

National Diploma (2014) Directed by Dieudo Hamadi (93min)

Fri, May 15-Sun, Jun 14 - DanceAfrica Digital Bazaar

DanceAfrica's popular free outdoor bazaar goes digital this year, creating an online marketplace highlighting small businesses offering the finest fashion, food, jewelry, and crafts. Free and open to the public. For more information visit bam.org/bazaar

