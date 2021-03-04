Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DACAMERA Presents Jazz Pianist Aaron Diehl On March 23

A young virtuoso who moves easily between musical worlds, Diehl is sure to delight listeners who reject conventional notions of genre.

Mar. 4, 2021  

DACAMERA continues its spring series of virtual programming with jazz pianist Aaron Diehl in a solo performance, available beginning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. The critically acclaimed pianist will perform works composed in jazz style, featuring Zodiac Suite, a major solo work by American pianist, arranger and composer Mary Lou Williams. Zodiac Suite consists of portraits of musical friends from each sign of the zodiac-for example, "Aries" for Ben Webster and Billie Holiday, "Taurus" for Duke Ellington.

A young virtuoso who moves easily between musical worlds, Diehl is sure to delight listeners who reject conventional notions of genre. He has performed with a number of celebrated orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra and LA Philharmonic, and has also collaborated with vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, a regular on DACAMERA's jazz series. Diehl's most recent album, The Vagabond (2020), features original compositions as well as interpretations of works by Philip Glass and Sergei Prokofiev.

All of DACAMERA's virtual concerts are free with registration at www.dacamera.com. After airing online on March 23, Fortner's recital will be available to the general public for one week. For more information about DACAMERA's membership program, please visit https://bit.ly/3nbr3Z4.


