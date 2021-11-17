DACAMERA Presents Etienne Charles Creole Soul, January 14

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, continues its 2021-22 jazz series with Etienne Charles at Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center on Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. The performance marks the trumpeter-composer's Houston debut with his Creole Soul band, which infuses reggae, Calypso and Afro-Caribbean music into a distinctive version of modern jazz.

Trinidad-born Etienne Charles has received critical acclaim for his dynamic performances, thrilling compositions and knack for connecting with audiences worldwide. A master of rhythm, Charles brings a careful study of countless rhythms, from French, Spanish, English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean-to his compositions.

A Guggenheim Fellow, Charles is a recipient of the Caribbean Heritage Trailblazer Award from the Institute of Caribbean Studies and won Outstanding Jazz Album at the NAACP Image Awards for his work in producing and songwriting in 2018. In June 2012, he was written into the US Congressional Record for his musical contributions to Trinidad, Tobago and the world. He has been featured as a bandleader at the Newport Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival and many more. Charles has also participated in residencies as an educator and conductor for several prestigious schools, including Julliard, Stanford University, Columbia College and more.

DACAMERA's jazz series continues with Pat Metheny Side-Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson at Cullen Theater on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Tickets for Etienne Charles, Creole Soul start at $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.

All DACAMERA patrons will be required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination, and photo identification. This policy applies to ticketed events at all venues. In addition, all patrons must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times, except while actively eating or drinking. Learn more at dacamera.com/covid-19-protocols/