Coney Island USA to Present Virtual Spring Gala April 29

Coney Island USA, the non-profit multi-arts organization whose programming includes the beloved annual Mermaid Parade and world-famous Coney Island Circus Sideshow, has announced its Spring 2021 fundraiser, in partnership with musician Jesse Malin and his East Village club The Bowery Electric. The event - Coney Island...Baby! A Rock and Roll Circus - will take place virtually on Thursday, April 29th at 7pm, ET.

The gala will feature a line-up of East Village and Coney Island personalities performing songs, spoken word, burlesque, and sideshow feats. Its theme takes inspiration from the album "Coney Island Baby" by 2010 Mermaid Parade King Lou Reed, and the famed 1968 Rolling Stones concert "A Rock and Roll Circus."

With his club shuttered due to COVID regulations, Malin spent the last year producing a pandemic show called "The Fine Art of Self-Distancing" with Rolling Live Studios. The Bowery Electric recently reopened to limited audiences, but Coney Island USA remains closed.



"This year more than ever, we wanted to celebrate the things that make Coney Island and the city as a whole so unique - we wanted to showcase the spirit of rock 'n' roll and the performing arts in New York as we look ahead to better days," said Dick Zigun, founder and Artistic Director of Coney Island USA.



Tickets are $20 at rollinglivestudios.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards event production costs, while all donations raised during the broadcast will benefit Coney Island USA.

The broadcast will include performances by Jesse Malin, Joseph Arthur, Zopa with Michael Imperioli, Kembra Pfahler from The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Miss Guy of Toilet Boys, Lynne Von Pang, Mat Fraser and Julie Atlas Muz, Heather Litteer with Lenny Kaye and Paul Wallfisch, Dick Zigun, Everett Quinton, Clownvis, Alison Gordy, Todd Robbins, New York Nico, Little Brooklyn, Laura Lee Pants, Gigi Bonbon, Danielle Mastrion, and Sage Sovereign, with Emcee Adam Realman.