Colt Coeur Announces 2024-2025 Resident Artists, Company Members, And Benefit Bash Honorees

Colt Coeur received nearly 200 submissions to their Open Call for Residents this summer and has just announced the 2024-25 cohort of nine playwrights, directors, designers, creative producers, and dramaturgs: Micaela Bottari, Kathleen Capdesuñer, Justine Gelfman, Renae Jarrett, Ying Ying Li, Alex Lin, Molly Marinik, Graham Techler and Seayoung Yim. (More info about these artists can be found here.) Colt Coeur Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt leads the residency program and provides an intimate group of early- and mid-career theatre artists with the invaluable resources of community, space to work, and a stipend.

Rather than focusing on a specific piece of theater or output, the residency intends to forge deep and authentic relationships that will foster future collaborations and greater understanding and appreciation for various artistic perspectives and approaches. Alumni of the program include: Will Arbery, Jeremy O. Harris, Danya Taymor, Corey Umlauf, and Whitney White.

Colt Coeur also recently promoted Maya Smoot to the position of Director of Outreach and Education; and welcomed 12 new company members: jose sebastian alberdi, Brittany K. Allen, Sarah Dahnke, Nayib Felix, Caren Celine Morris, Hidenori Nakajo, Eric Norbury, Lia Romeo, Fran Da Silveira, Danny Tejera, Liba Vaynberg, and Alexander Woodward – all of whom collaborated on recent productions and/or are alumni of the Colt Coeur Residency.

On Sunday, October 6th, the company will hold its annual Benefit Bash to celebrate its 14th season. The event will welcome the new Residents and honor Juliana Canfield (Tony nominee for Stereophonic, Colt Coeur's Zürich, and Colt Coeur Mentor) and Deborah DeCotis (the first female partner at Morgan Stanley, financial visionary, and arts philanthropist). The event will be held at the Wythe Hotel; Tim Daly and Téa Leoni are Honorary Co-Chairs. More information is available here.

The company is planning two world premieres this season in addition to its robust new work development and educational programming. minor.ity by Francisca Da Silveira, directed by Shariffa Ali, and an additional production to be announced soon. The company has been developing minor.ity with Francisca for the past three years and is thrilled to be producing the world premiere in April/May 2025 in a co-production with WP Theater. minor•ity is a powerful 3-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora, and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color.

