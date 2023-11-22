Claire Danes, Jason Ralph, Rita Wolf Join ROZ CHAST: WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

The event is set for December 6, in person and online.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Bestselling author and award-winning New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast hosts this evening of Selected Shorts inspired by her new book, I Must Be Dreaming. Join in for unforgettable stories exploring all things nighttime: sleep, dreams, and what happens after the lights go out, including an excerpt from Chast's book. With readings by Claire Danes (Homeland), Jason Ralph (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rita Wolf (United States v. Gupta), and more.

 

Selected Shorts is produced by Symphony Space and broadcast on more than 130 stations around the country. The series began in 1985 and enjoys sold-out performances to this day. Selected Shorts was conceived with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and emerging writers and have them performed by terrific actors of stage and screen. Featuring stories around a lively theme, the favorite works of a guest author, or a special collaboration, each Selected Shorts event is a unique night of literature in performance.




