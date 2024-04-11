Cheryl Pepsii Riley to Present the Return of Black Velvet Mondays at BAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chart-topping R&B vocalist Cheryl Pepsii Riley will present the return of Black Velvet Mondays, her legendary weeknight concert and jam session. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Cheryl Pepsii Riley brings her electrifying energy back to her roots, inviting audiences to experience the magic of live music at BAM.

Initially launched in Greenwich Village, Black Velvet Mondays quickly became a sensation for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and unparalleled showcase of musical talent. Now, Brooklyn audiences have the chance to witness this musical phenomenon firsthand, as Cheryl Pepsii Riley presents a new series of free live music events at BAM. Additionally, surprise special guests are lined up to join the concerts, promising each night to be an unforgettable experience.

More than just a concert series, the Black Velvet Mondays Experience is a celebration of artistry, music education, community, and creative expression. Through these concerts, Cheryl Pepsii Riley aims to foster personal and creative confidence among performers while providing a platform for emerging talent to shine. This being a direct reflection of the night’s mantra, “Trust YOUR Gift!”

The Black Velvet Mondays Experience is more than just an open-mic session; it's a safe, encouraging space for singers, instrumentalists, dancers, and performers of all kinds to hone their craft and showcase their skills. With a history of launching careers and discovering future superstars, Black Velvet Mondays is the ultimate destination for music lovers and aspiring artists alike.

For more information about Cheryl Pepsii Riley's Black Velvet Mondays Experience, visit BAM.org.