CULTURE WINDOWS Live Performances Brings the Arts to the Sidewalk

Enjoy live arts from the safety of the sidewalk, at Culture Windows this Friday, April 16 at 8 PM.

Solo Piano Pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs Mad Rush by composer Philip Glass. Brooklyn Ballet presents Pas de Deux - a mixed-movement ballet and hip-hop duet co-choreographed by Lynn Parkerson and James "Floats" Fable, set to Jean-Philippe Rameau's Gavotte et Six Doubles, with live music by Dinnerstein and video projection by visual artist Cornelia Thomsen. Steven Beck, a member of The Knights orchestral collective, plays two piano sonatas by George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.

Innovative choreographer Julia Gleich presents excerpts from a contemporary ballet See Through, created in collaboration with visual artist Karen Schifano, and finally, theater and activist group Girl Be Heard, brings an excerpt from their 2021 song and spoken word production, The People vs. Justice.

Culture Window is three Friday evenings of dance, music and storytelling. Designed to be viewed safely from the street and intended as a colorful revivifying moment of pride and connectivity for the neighborhood, these relaxed free evening programs span the world of live arts from classical piano to folk dance.

Part block party, part cultural happening, Culture Window @ the Jewelbox will be free and fun for the whole family to enjoy. Caribbean food and snacks will be available for purchase from Norm's Bkn Jerkmobile.

This is a non-ticketed, free performance, however RSVP is encouraged through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culture-window-the-jewelbox-tickets-148788013955.