CPR Presents MAYFIELD BROOKS: WHALE FALL II

Center for Performance Research is thrilled to present mayfield brooks: Whale Fall II, a week-long series of encounters featuring in-person, virtual, and streaming events, June 12-20, 2021. This program marks the first time CPR will welcome the public back to its space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn since March 2020.

Extending from brooks' work as a 2021 CPR Artist-in-Residence and Technical Resident, the program includes an installation on view at CPR on June 12, 13, 18, and 19; the Whale Fall Oracle Help Line which will be broadcast on CPR's Instagram Live, late-night on June 14-17; and a chance to stream brooks' film Whale Fall (2021) on June 12-20. All events are free and open to the public. A full schedule is below or available online at www.cprnyc.org/events/mayfield-brooks-whale-fall-installation.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome audiences back to Center for Performance Research to experience this installation by mayfield brooks," says CPR Executive Director, Alexandra Rosenberg, who organized the program, "and to present virtual and streaming components so that everyone can experience the singular world of imagined futures that brooks has created."

Whale Fall is an evolving multi-disciplinary project arising from brooks' practice, Improvising While Black (IWB). A "whale fall" describes the process of a whale's decomposition after it dies and falls to the ocean floor, where it provides vital nutrients for deep sea creatures. Informed by decomposition, whale songs, echolocation, Herman Melville's Moby Dick, the Biblical story of Jonah and the Whale, and the sonic dissidence of Black grief, the work considers how grief can be processed and transformed.

Whale Fall II was created in collaboration with Suzi Sadler, cinematographer; Violet Asmara Tafari, production manager; James Kogan, sound design; and Jules Rencher, performer. Whale Fall II at CPR is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director, with Remi Harris, Programs Manager and Ben Demarest, Production and Facilities Manager.