CPR – Center For Performance Research Announces 2021 Spring Season

Center for Performance Research has announced its 2021 Spring Season. The season features virtual and socially-distant performances; discussion; participatory dance party; film; physical and digital exhibitions; residencies; and new local and international partnerships.

This season, we are taking our time, and we are listening. Extended residencies, opportunities to linger, and long-term projects are emerging. With a focus on CPR's resident artists to contextualize how artists are making (or not making) work right now, the 2021 Spring Season highlights the importance of process and dialogue - especially in these times - and creates spaces for artists to connect with each other the community around this common value. Creating a season of performance in a world that is changing so rapidly has been a challenging, rewarding, and collaborative experience. Ultimately, our work is a reminder that we can create the future we want to see. Event information with links to tickets can be found at www.cprnyc.org.

CPR's 2021 Spring Season is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Remi Harris, Programs Manager, CPR, with LD DeArmon, Technical Director, CPR.



All 2021 Spring Season events are free, or have a free option with sliding scale ticket prices. All virtual programs on Zoom have closed captioning, and ASL interpretation is available, upon request, with 2 weeks' advance notice.