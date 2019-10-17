CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Opens October 26 At Gallery Players

This October, Gallery Players presents a provocative new production of Tennessee Williams' scorching Pulitzer Prize winner, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. In director Owen Thompson's dynamic vision, audiences will be captivated by iconic characters like Maggie the Cat, the sensual, life-loving wife of the tortured ex-football hero Brick Pollitt, as well as the unforgettable Big Daddy, whose birthday the family has gathered to celebrate, despite the dark secrets that swirl around him. Sex, greed, and mendacity fill the sultry plantation air as family members will stop at nothing to control Big Daddy's cotton kingdom. The powerhouse cast boasts veterans of Broadway and local favorites-don't miss this evening of hard-hitting drama from one of America's greatest playwrights!

The play was originally presented on Broadway at the Morosco Theatre in New York, opening on March 24, 1955. Over the years the play has been edited and adapted by Mr. Williams several times. The Gallery Players production follows the authorized, definitive version of the play as revised by Mr. Williams for the 1974 Broadway revival.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opens Saturday, October 26 and runs for 12 performances through Sunday, November 10. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM, Saturdays (November 2 and 9) at 2:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM. There will be an artist talk back following the Sunday, November 3 performance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101.

Bringing Cat On a Hot Tin Roof to the Gallery stage are: Owen Thompson, Director; Marty Goldin, Producer; Daniel Brothers, Production Stage Manager; Gabriela Dominguez, Assistant Stage Manager; Nic Neipert, Scenic Designer; Joseph Shrope, Costume Designer; Christopher Darbassie, Sound Designer; Gilbert "Lucky" Pearto, Lighting Designer; Megan McQueeney, Props Designer; Dan O'Driscoll, Fight Coordinator and an ensemble featuring Amanda McCallum*, Zachary Clark*, Richard Pruitt, Raven Pierson, Benjamin Russell*, Noelle McGrath*, Joyce E. Goldin, Michael Edmund, Karl O'Brian Williams, Tehya Fisher, Alice Ivey, Zoe del Giudice, Anaiah Hairston, Barrett Hairston, and Mirabelle Struck. (*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.)

Cat On a Hot Tin Roof is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. on behalf of The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. Approved Actors' Equity Association showcase.

The Gallery Players is located at 199 14th Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues), in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Take the F, G, or R train to 4th Avenue / 9th Street. Website: http://galleryplayers.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You