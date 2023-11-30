By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

New show premiering at HVK Cultural Arts Center December 6-8 explores human connection and care in a time of uncertainty
POPULAR
By The Fire Collective today announced its debut production "A Night of Friends & Strangers" will premiere on December 6, 2023. The anthology of short plays about friendship, and stranger-ship, was created by an all-female team and writers, directors, and producers, and will run from December 6 to December 8, 2023. The show, at the Herbert von King Cultural Centers Auditorium is free admission to the public.
"The goal of this debut production is to join the tradition of free public theatre with a night of grounded yet ridiculous one-act plays. Exes in a WeWork and lovers in a kitchen, acquaintances in a hospital and neighbors in a battle of politeness--we've got it all," Franny Weed, Co-Founder and Producer of By The Fire, said.
At a time amongst many conversations around how we show up and care for anyone from strangers to neighbors, this is a show that centers what all humans may owe to each other, regardless of age, proximity, or relationship status. Also, the recurring play of the show, is about an old man's magazine bringing a neighborhood together, and really celebrates journalism.
Videos
|A Christmas Carol: A One Actor Show
bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre (12/08-12/10)
|Garden Laundromat
Garden Laundromat (10/20-7/31)
|The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
|Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You