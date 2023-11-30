By The Fire Announces Free Debut Production A NIGHT OF FRIENDS & STRANGERS at The Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center

By The Fire Collective today announced its debut production "A Night of Friends & Strangers" will premiere on December 6, 2023. The anthology of short plays about friendship, and stranger-ship, was created by an all-female team and writers, directors, and producers, and will run from December 6 to December 8, 2023. The show, at the Herbert von King Cultural Centers Auditorium is free admission to the public.

"The goal of this debut production is to join the tradition of free public theatre with a night of grounded yet ridiculous one-act plays. Exes in a WeWork and lovers in a kitchen, acquaintances in a hospital and neighbors in a battle of politeness--we've got it all," Franny Weed, Co-Founder and Producer of By The Fire, said.

At a time amongst many conversations around how we show up and care for anyone from strangers to neighbors, this is a show that centers what all humans may owe to each other, regardless of age, proximity, or relationship status. Also, the recurring play of the show, is about an old man's magazine bringing a neighborhood together, and really celebrates journalism.