Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti

The event is on Saturday April 22.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW) announces A Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.

The free outdoor celebration will feature performances of "Mister Wa," a traditional Afro-Haitian folk tale, and will take place in the middle of the East 25th Street Historic District throughout the afternoon at 3:30, 4, and 4:30pm.

Brave New World's mission is to bring site-specific theatre to the doorstep of Brooklyn communities, says BNW's producing artistic director Claire Beckman, "so the natural next step is bringing the work of BNW company member Sheila Anozier to our neighbors in Little Haiti. Sheila has choreographed dance for BNW Rep since 2007; starting 2019, she oversaw the addition of traditional Haitian dance and song to our Shakespeare on Stratford spring festival. We're pleased now to grow that into a Haitian Spring Celebration, set on East 25th Street between Clarendon and Avenue D, a block with the same tree-lined charm as Stratford Road."

Folktales are one of the most important aspects of Haitian culture, says Anozier, who conceived, choreographed and directed BNW's Haitian Spring Celebration. "'Mister Wa'" is my adaptation of the Haitian Folktale, 'Misye Wa'. It tells the story of a princess who attempts to find love with a debonaire stranger she meets one day while strolling among her subjects. Steeped in the beauty of their oral tradition, family and friends still gather at night to tell stories, and trade riddles and proverbs. The storyteller will yell out 'Krik?', and if one is willing to partake, they respond 'Krak!' These intergenerational gatherings are a source of distraction and entertainment, inspiring conversation, and education, passing knowledge from generation to generation. They also provide a safe place for children to confront their fears."

She says, "In true Haitian fashion, the Haitian Spring Celebration ends with drums and dance with the audience in remembrance of our time spent together in communion."

The setting for the Haitian Spring Celebration is perfect, says Beckman. The block of pristine, century-old row houses on East 25th Street in East Flatbush is the neighborhood's first-ever historic district; the designation by the city's Landmarks Preservation celebrates both the "unusually intact and cohesive" strand of 56 Renaissance Revival row houses along the stretch. The houses' ownership reflects Flatbush's increasing diversity, especially the growth of its African-American and Afro-Caribbean communities. Many homeowners on the block also maintain superb front yard gardens, which has led the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to name it the "greenest block in Brooklyn" four times, more than any other block in the borough.

Next up on Brave New World's calendar is the American premiere of Arthur Miller's 1947 screenplay, "The Hook," a site-specific production performed on the Waterfront Museum Barge in Red Hook. The first preview is June 8, with the opening June 9. It will run for three weekends through June 25. More details on BNW's website.



The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazni Photo
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazniokas
The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) announces a free in-person podcast recording of The Wild Boar of Chernobyl by Francesca Pazniokas.
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month Photo
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month
Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company will present CORIOLANUS, simulcast on YouTube and Twitch on 4/29 and featuring notable NYC-based performers Michael Takiff and Emily Ann Banks.
CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective Photo
CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective
Cuffed Up: Bikini Season comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 27 at 10pm.
Tickets on Sale For Keelay Gipsons DEMONS. at the Bushwick Starr as Casting is Revealed Photo
Tickets on Sale For Keelay Gipson's DEMONS. at the Bushwick Starr as Casting is Revealed
The Bushwick Starr partners with JAG Productions and Oye Group to present demons., a new Afro-Surrealist play written and directed by award-winning playwright Keelay Gipson.

More Hot Stories For You


Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little HaitiBrooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration in Little Haiti
April 20, 2023

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW) announces A Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place on Earth Day, April 22, in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.
BAMkids SpringFest Set For Next Month
April 20, 2023

Families are invited to join BAMkids for a full day of performances, interactive activities, and showcases of local talent.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca PazniokasThe Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of THE WILD BOAR OF CHERNOBYL By Francesca Pazniokas
April 19, 2023

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) announces a free in-person podcast recording of The Wild Boar of Chernobyl by Francesca Pazniokas.
Virtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This MonthVirtual CORIOLANUS to be Presented by Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company This Month
April 19, 2023

Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company will present CORIOLANUS, simulcast on YouTube and Twitch on 4/29 and featuring notable NYC-based performers Michael Takiff and Emily Ann Banks.
CUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy CollectiveCUFFED UP: BIKINI SEASON Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective
April 18, 2023

Cuffed Up: Bikini Season comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 27 at 10pm.
share