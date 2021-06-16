Brooklyn Space Modern Furniture presents "What It Feels Like", a pop-up art gallery curated by Brooklyn artist Nicolette McClendon.

Located in Brooklyn Space's DUMBO furniture showroom, WIFL is an immersive experience showcasing emerging Black Artists. The show highlights the joys and sorrows of what it feels like to be an artist; to be seen; to feel unheard; or to be an Artist of color in the art world today.

The showcase is scheduled to open June 19th in recognition of Juneteenth - a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved Africans in the United States. McClendon chose to honor this day and the Artists of "What It Feels Like."

"What It Feels Like" is not designed to provide answers, but to provoke questions. Curator McClendon will lead viewers through each artist's process, the emotions and vulnerability of what it takes for them to create, but she also poses a question to viewers - what does it feel like to be on the opposite side of that creation, and how does it relate to one's own life?

Tickets/reservations to view the showcase can be made at brooklynspace.co.