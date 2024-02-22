Brooklyn Paramount Reopens As Most Historic Music Venue In The City Following Multi-Million Dollar Redevelopment

On March 27, Brooklyn Paramount will kick off its grand opening season. The multi-million-dollar redesign honors the building's nearly 100-year history while creating a new 2,700 capacity music venue that will help bring more shows to Brooklyn's growing music scene.

The reopening of Brooklyn Paramount gives today's artists the chance to play in a venue that introduced the borough to jazz and served as an early home of Rock n' Roll. Brooklyn Paramount once hosted icons such as Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Little Richard, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, and more.

More than 45 shows are now on sale including PinkPantheress, Norah Jones, Mariah The Scientist, and Brooklyn native Busta Rhymes – with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks. Renovations were designed with musicians in mind, and the venue will now have a grand stage, as well as a cutting-edge backstage facility, including a game room, gym, and art installations from local artists.

“The reopening of the historic Brooklyn Paramount is the latest sign that Brooklyn's art scene is thriving,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “I applaud Live Nation for renovating this historic venue where New Yorkers can enjoy the hottest performers right here in Brooklyn. This reopening demonstrates that New York City does not need to reinvent the wheel to bring entertainment and good-paying jobs to our city. I am glad to see the Brooklyn Paramount back, and I look forward to seeing a performance there in the future!”

Planning, design and construction for the multi-million-dollar project has taken five years and employed over 500 local tradespeople. The opening of the venue will create more than 250 permanent jobs, with minimum wages of $20/hour or more. Plus, a special partnership with Long Island University will help future leaders get a start in the music industry by offering internships and part-time jobs to students.

“We are honored that Long Island University chose Venue Nation to reimagine the next era of the Brooklyn Paramount. Elevating the artist and fan experience is our top priority as we develop live music venues and Brooklyn Paramount is a stunning space that will host many memorable shows,” said David Codiga, President of Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's global design and development team.

Significant investments preserved the venue's Baroque details and iconic Rococo ceiling, alongside modern updates for unrivaled fan hospitality. The transformation includes a sloped floor for optimal viewing for all fans, seven bars for quick service, including vintage liqueurs and a zero-proof menu. The second-level balcony features exclusive member boxes and Ella's VIP lounge, inspired by Ms. Fitzgerald's intimate 1950s performances. Additionally, the venue will host community and private events.

Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline said the re-opening and restoration of the historic Paramount Theater strategically places Long Island University at the heart of economic growth in New York and demonstrates, “Long Island University's commitment to the arts – and our role in the arts community. We are proud to partner with Live Nation.”

Tickets

For tickets to shows and for more information about Brooklyn Paramount, please visit brooklynparamount.com.