Brooklyn Film Screening Tour Shines Light On Foster Youth During National Foster Care Month

A film screening program supporting National Foster Care Month in May is coming to Brooklyn! The Foster Care Film & Community Engagement Project is a virtual screening series which provides foster youth an opportunity to share their stories and gain valuable filmmaking experience.

Thanks to funding from the Brooklyn Arts Council, the Foster Care Film & Community Engagement Project is able to share four of their documentary shorts including Feeling Wanted, Family Rewritten, My Identity and For A Better Life, to communities in and around Brooklyn. All screenings will be accompanied by discussions and Q&As with foster care alumni, highlighting their experience on growing up in the child welfare system.

Director Yasmin Mistry, and film subjects Camilla Tecsy and Charell Star, will also speak. Each screening is co-produced by local organizations such as the YWCA of Brooklyn, Achillea Peer Tutoring, SCO Family of Services, Coalition For Hispanic Family Services, Community Healthcare Network, and New York City Women Filmmakers.

The series aims to educate audiences about the honest experiences of foster care from the youth's perspectives.

All screenings are free or available for a small contribution or by-invitation. For ticketing information and event updates, please see the link to the Facebook event page:https://www.facebook.com/events/294818792294398

List of current screening dates and details:

ATLANTIC TERMINAL

May 2021 | Ongoing

On digital display in Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal Center on Flatbush

Ave. Scan the QR code to stream Family Rewritten for free.

YWCA OF BROOKLYN

May 12, 2021 | 6:00 -7:15 p.m.

Virtual screening of Feeling Wanted and Family Rewritten

followed by Q&A. Free tickets.

NURSE-FAMILY PARTNERSHIP, SCO FAMILY OF SERVICES

May 13, 2021 | 3:30 - 5:00 p.m.

Virtual screening of Feeling Wanted, My Identity and Family Rewritten

followed by a Q&A with the film director and film subjects.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NETWORK: HEALTHY STEPS

May 19, 2021 | 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Virtual screening followed by a discussion on trauma-informed care.

AFFCNY

May 20, 2021 | 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Virtual screening of Family Rewritten followed by a moderated discussion with foster care alumni

Register: https://affcny.org/register/

REVOLUTION ME MEDIA LABS

May 21, 2021 | 5:30 -7:00 p.m.

Virtual screening and followed by a discussion on social impact storytelling. Free tickets.

NYC WOMEN FILMMAKERS

May 24, 2021 | 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Virtual screening followed by a discussion panel on representation

and responsible storytelling.

COALITION FOR HISPANIC FAMILY SERVICES

May 26, 2021 | 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Virtual screening of Feeling Wanted and Family Rewritten followed by

Q&A. Free tickets.

ACHILLEA PEER TUTORING

May 27, 2021 | 5:00 - 6:15 p.m.

Virtual screening of Feeling Wanted and For A Better Life followed

by a discussion panel on education and trauma-informed care.

NYC HEALTH JUSTICE NETWORK

May 28, 2021 | 1:00 - 2: 00 p.m.

Virtual screening of Feeling Wanted followed by a discussion on the impact of incarceration on families.