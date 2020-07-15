Brooklyn Drive-In Opens This Weekend from Rooftop Films!

This weekend, Friday, July 17 and Saturday July 18, Rooftop Films, in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, will present the first weekend of the new Brooklyn Drive-In festival, on the pier of the Brooklyn Army Terminal (80 58th Street, Brooklyn, NY).

The festival plans to run in NY through October, with more screenings and locations to be announced very soon, with additional programming to be announced throughout the summer and fall.

The opening night film on Friday evening will feature Magnolia Pictures film John Lewis: Good Trouble by Dawn Porter, a chronicle of the life and career of the legendary civil rights advocate, Congressman John Lewis. The event will feature an intro by director Dawn Porter and a pre-recorded Q&A discussion between Congressman Lewis and Oprah will be shown following the film.

Saturday night's film will feature the New York premiere of IFC Films' The Rental directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie and Dan Stevens. The event will include a pre-recorded intro and Q&A with Dave Franco.

For all events, doors will open at 7:30pm, films begin at 8:30pm. For entry, drive southbound down 1st Avenue to the corner of 58th Street. Entrance is at 80 58th St. Signs and members of staff will direct you to the Drive-In upon arrival. For complete Drive-In FAQs, head here.

Tickets are $45 per car. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please go to https://rooftopfilms.com

