Brooklyn Children's Theatre Hosts Virtual Gala UNMASKED Featuring Viola Davis and Jelani Alladin

Oscar, Emmy and two-time Tony winner Viola Davis is among the featured artists contributing to the Brooklyn Children's Theatre (BCT) UNMASKED virtual gala. Davis and Jelani Alladin (Frozen Broadway) discuss theater with the children of BCT.

The event airs on Brooklyn Children's Theatre [website, YouTube or Facebook] While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support the not- for-profit institution https://bct.givecloud.co/.

"BCT builds bridges between communities so that children experiencing homelessness, children of the 1%, and everyone in between can come together to rehearse and perform original musical theatre," said Amy White Graves, BCT's founder and executive director. "Though our platform has changed from live theatre to musicals via zoom, BCT is continuing to show up for our kids. Most of the students we are serving are in need of scholarships. This evening of entertainment and inspiration will support our children so that they can continue to nurture their creativity, make new friends, express their feelings, and find joy, even amongst these most difficult of circumstances.

The lineup consists of special performances from the BCT students. Though the world is on pause, BCT continues to create original musicals and train young theatre artists in an environment where everyone belongs. Come celebrate our kids, our community, and help us give the gift of musical theatre to those who need it most.

